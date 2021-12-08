 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears QB Justin Fields will start vs. Packers in return from cracked ribs

Fields has missed two starts, but is on the verge of returning.

By Jason Lieser
Fields will return Sunday after missing two starts, when Andy Dalton played in his place.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was medically cleared after missing two games with cracked ribs and will start against the Packers on Sunday.

Nagy added that Andy Dalton remains in question with an injured non-throwing hand, so the team might need third-stringer Nick Foles as Fields’ backup Sunday. Dalton will not practice Wednesday.

Dalton started the first two games before exiting with a bruised bone in his knee. Fields took over temporarily at first, then solidified himself as the Bears’ permanent starter going into Week 5.

Fields held the job until suffering the rib injury in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Dalton took over in the second half of that game and started the win over the Lions and loss to the Cardinals. Over those three games, he completed 59.2% of his passes, totaled 747 yards and threw five touchdowns and five interceptions for a 77.6 passer rating.

In Fields’ 10 games, including eight starts, he completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,361 yards with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions for a 69.0 rating. He has also run 56 times for 311 yards (5.6 per carry) and two touchdowns.

