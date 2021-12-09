Allen Robinson ‘trending in the right direction’ to return vs. Packers

Allen Robinson had been waiting all season for a play like this: a 39-yard gain on a slot fade with about two minutes to play Nov. 8 in Pittsburgh. As the Bears receiver was pushed out of bounds, though, Robinson collapsed to the ground and felt his hamstring overextend.

He knew he’d miss games.

Wednesday — a month to the day after he was hurt — Robinson practiced for the first time. Thursday, he did so again — and was again limited. He said he plans to face the Packers on Sunday night.

“Everything is trending in the right direction,” he said. “We’ll just continue to see how this week goes.”

A return to health — and healthy production — would help the veteran, who’s in the last year of his contract and in the midst of his most disappointing season with the franchise. Robinson, who has been dogged by ankle and hamstring injuries this season, has only 30 catches for 339 yards.

“Going out there and maximizing, capitalizing on the opportunities that are given to me —. that’s really all I can set out for,” he said. “And then on top of that from the team aspect, for us trying to finish strong and win these last games, see what happens. ...

“Whatever the opportunities I’m given are, just capitalize and try to make the best of those.”

Odds are, it will be a hitch route. Robinson was asked about a chart posted on social media this week that showed he ran more of the 5-yard routes — which some receivers can interpret as grunt work — than anyone in football.

“For me it’s about maximizing all the things and opportunities that I had,” he said. “So if that’s a thousand hitches, I want to catch a thousand.”

Montgomery, Santos back

The Bears got two of their top three points leaders back in practice.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed Wednesday’s practice with what the team called injuries to his glute, shoulder and groin, was limited Thursday. That improvement bodes well for him playing Sunday night.

Kicker Cairo Santos was a full participant after missing the previous day with an illness.

Hicks practices again

For the second-straight day, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was limited. Hicks hasn’t played since hurting his ankle against the Steelers — and hadn’t practiced until Wednesday.

“Quite frankly, he’s enduring through his ailments — and our guys have played with good energy and good juice,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “Anytime you get anybody back from injury it just adds a little bit.”

This and that

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton did not practice for the second-straight day because of an injury to his left, non-throwing hand. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson remained out, too, with an illness.

Fellow defensive lineman Mario Edwards [ribs] was upgraded from limited to a full participant Thursday. So was linebacker Christian Jones [back].

After returning from a foot injury Wednesday, receiver Marquise Goodwin sat out Thursday.

Tight end Jimmy Graham practiced after taking a vet day Wednesday.