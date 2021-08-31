 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears cut two more homegrown WRs

In the last four years, the Bears have either cut or traded receivers that Pace drafted in Rounds 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears receiver Riley Ridley runs with the ball against the Vikings.

General manager Ryan Pace’s bingo card is almost full after the Bears waived two more homegrown wide receivers — Riley Ridley and rookie Dazz Newsome — before the NFL’s 3 p.m. Tuesday cutdown deadline .

In the last four years, the Bears have either cut or traded receivers that Pace drafted in Round 1 [Kevin White], Round 2 [Anthony Miller], Round 4 [Ridley], Round 6 [Newsome] and Round 7 [Javon Wims and Daniel Braverman].

Darnell Mooney, a fifth-round pick last year who looks to be a steal, is the only homegrown receiver on the Bears’ 53-man, which was submittedTuesday. That could change soon, though — the Bears are expected to bring back Newsome to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers Wednesday.

When the Bears begin to fill the 16-man practice squad Wednesday afternoon, they figure to target mostly players who they cut Tuesday, including running backs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce and guard Arlington Hambright;

Newsome didn’t make much of a training camp impact during training camp because of a collarbone injury. He had surgery on the broken bone in early June and didn’t practice at full speed until about two weeks ago.

Ridley, the younger brother of star Calvin, caught 10 passes for 108 yards in two seasons with the Bears.

