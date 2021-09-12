 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears inactives: Nick Foles, Duke Shelley among those sitting out

As expected, the Bears’ third quarterback will be inactive Sunday night.

By Patrick Finley
Foles is inactive in the season opener as the Bears’ third quarterback behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
AP Photos

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— As expected, the Bears’ third quarterback will be inactive Sunday night.

Nick Foles will sit, with Andy Dalton starting and Justin Fields the backup. Other inactives are: receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Duke Shelley, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, tight end Jesper Horsted and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Goldman was ruled out Saturday after hurting his knee in Monday’s practice.

Shelley is somewhat of a surprise; he and safety Marqui Christian competed all preseason for the slot cornerback job. Horsted’s absense isn’t surprising, despite his three-touchdown binge in the Bears’ final preseason game. Horsted in the Bears’ fifth tight end.

Khyiris Tonga, a seventh-rounder who went 250th overall, will take Eddie Goldman’s spot after coach Matt Nagy said he “tweaked” his knee in practice Monday. Saturday, the Bears promoted defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad for depth.

The Rams are the reigning No. 1 defense in the NFL, finishing first in opponent scoring, second in opponent passer rating, second in sacks, third in yards allowed per rush, third in third-down stops and ninth in takeaways last season.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Teen boy, 16, shot in Humboldt Park

The teen boy was near the sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 3 photo highlights

Sunday’s performers at the West Loop fest include Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Cat Power.

By Sun-Times staff

Sky’s No. 6 seed threatened after 79-71 loss to Mystics

The Sky came within three but never led the Mystics after the first quarter. This loss puts the team back at .500 (15-15) on the season.

By Annie Costabile

Quarantine gives Cubs manager David Ross different perspective of team

The chance to watch the games on TV instead of from the dugout helped him to see them a little differently.

By Jared Wyllys

Lynn strong in return, Garcia walk-off gives White Sox 2-1 win over Boston

Lynn threw five innings, and Leury Garcia’s homer lowered the Sox’ magic number to nine.

By Brian Sandalow

16-year-old boy shot in West Elsdon

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire