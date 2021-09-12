Bears inactives: Nick Foles, Duke Shelley among those sitting out

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— As expected, the Bears’ third quarterback will be inactive Sunday night.

Nick Foles will sit, with Andy Dalton starting and Justin Fields the backup. Other inactives are: receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Duke Shelley, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, tight end Jesper Horsted and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Goldman was ruled out Saturday after hurting his knee in Monday’s practice.

Shelley is somewhat of a surprise; he and safety Marqui Christian competed all preseason for the slot cornerback job. Horsted’s absense isn’t surprising, despite his three-touchdown binge in the Bears’ final preseason game. Horsted in the Bears’ fifth tight end.



Khyiris Tonga, a seventh-rounder who went 250th overall, will take Eddie Goldman’s spot after coach Matt Nagy said he “tweaked” his knee in practice Monday. Saturday, the Bears promoted defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad for depth.

The Rams are the reigning No. 1 defense in the NFL, finishing first in opponent scoring, second in opponent passer rating, second in sacks, third in yards allowed per rush, third in third-down stops and ninth in takeaways last season.