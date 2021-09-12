 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thoughts on Allen Robinson, new additions, Rams comparison after Bears’ 34-14 loss

A look at some topics beyond the obvious from the season opener in Los Angeles.

By Jason Lieser
Robinson caught four passes for 45 yards.
INGLEWOOD, Calif.—After a disheartening 34-14 loss to the Rams in which nothing the Bears claimed to have fixed actually was, here are three details worth exploring:

Quiet night for Robinson

Between the Bears’ offensive line not giving quarterback Andy Dalton much time to operate and the Rams’ stellar pass coverage, wide receiver Allen Robinson struggled to six catches for 35 yards on 11 targets. It was the sixth-lowest yardage output by Robinson in his time with the Bears.

New additions unproductive

Other than wide receiver Marquise Goodwin’s team-high 45 yards on four catches, the Bears’ new offensive players didn’t add much. Running back Damien Williams managed 12 yards on six carries, wide receiver Damiere Byrd caught three passes for 19 yards and left tackle Jason Peters was out before halftime with a quad injury.

Diverging paths

Not only have the Bears played the Rams in four consecutive seasons, they’ve been perfect comparisons for each other. They were both near the top of the NFL in 2018 when the Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 and the Rams went to the Super Bowl at 13-3, then took a step back. As the Bears stayed stuck in mediocrity, though, the Rams managed a respectable playoff run at 10-6 last season and look like a Super Bowl contender once again.

