 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears use QB Justin Fields on first drive

It took Justin Fields all of four plays to make his NFL debut.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before Sunday’s game.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It took Justin Fields all of four plays to make his NFL debut.

On the Bears’ first drive against the Rams on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy ran out his rookie quarterback for a special package on second-and-10 from the 12-yard line. Fields looked right and completed a nine-yard pass to receiver Marquise Goodwin. Fields ran off the field and was replaced by Andy Dalton, who started the game.

The Bears had a false start, followed by a timeout, followed by an interception in the end zone after Dalton’s third-and-6 pass was tipped.

Fields returned on the Bears’ third drive, tossing an end around handoff to Marquise Goodwin for a loss of two.

In the past few weeks, Nagy had been coy when asked whether he’d put in a special package for his rookie quarterback. He acknowledged the risk, and the reward, involved; last year, he used quarterback Mitch Trubisky in a special package, and he hurt his shoulder on the first play.

“Theres’s always risk,” Nagy said, “but it is football, and we want to make sure that whatever we’re doing with whatever players, we understand that comes with the territory.”

Fields and the 49ers’ Trey Lance were the two of the five first-round pick quarterbacks to not be named the starter this preseason. Lance was used in special packages in the 49ers’ game against the Lions, throwing a touchdown and running twice.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show returns to Lawndale in mighty form

The 10th annual Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show returned to Lawndale bigger and better than ever Sunday after it was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

By Madeline Kenney

Cubs fight hard, but Giants complete three-game sweep

Manager David Ross returned to the dugout after nine days away because of a positive COVID-19 test.

By Jared Wyllys

Remembering 9-11: Todd Beamer, the Wheaton College grad on Flight 93 who said ‘Let’s roll’

Beamer became a national hero because of his call describing the hijacking to Lisa Jefferson, a supervisor at the time at the Verizon Airfone Call Center in Oak Brook.

By Lynn Sweet

Park District takes the wrong path to protect Jackson Park’s Wooded Island

The park district’s installation of grim-looking wrought iron gates at the island’s entrances is wrong.

By CST Editorial Board

Teen boy, 16, shot in Humboldt Park

The teen boy was near the sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears inactives: Nick Foles, Duke Shelley among those sitting out

As expected, the Bears’ third quarterback will be inactive Sunday night.

By Patrick Finley