Bears and Rams fans provide first brawl at SoFi Stadium

Fans take out frustrations on each other.

By Sun-Times staff
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, hosted NFL fans for the first time during Sunday’s Bears-Rams game. It also hosted its first fan brawl.
Jae C. Hong/AP

Sunday night saw the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium. And Sunday saw the first fan brawl at the facility.

TMZ Sports reported that several Bears and Rams fans got into it during the Bears’ 34-14 loss.

A person attending the game told TMZ that a Bears fan started arguing with several Rams fans shortly after the game began and stadium security had to step in and make the belligerents change seats.

After the game, some of the opposing fans bumped into each other on one of the stadium concourses and the hostilities started again, with several punches being thrown.

Stadium security again had to break up the fisticuffs.

Warning: video has foul language.

