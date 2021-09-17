Bears put rookie LT Larry Borom on injured reserve

The Bears put rookie tackle Larry Borom on injured reserve Saturday, a move that coach Matt Nagy seemed to forecast Friday afternoon.

Borom replaced left tackle Jason Peters when he hurt his quad in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener. By the middle of the third quarter, Borom was hurt, too — his left ankle was rolled up on when Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw a shovel pass to Allen Robinson.

Borom did not practice all week. By going on IR, he’s eligible to return to after three games, which means he could play no sooner than Week 5 at the Raiders.

The Bears drafted Borom in the fifth round but said they had higher grades for the Missouri alum than that. They were buoyed by his play during the preseason; he moved past swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson on the left tackle depth chart at the end of training camp. Wilkinson is now the primary backup for Peters, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, though the Bears could turn to Alex Bars in a pinch, too.

The Bears also promoted defensive lineman Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Alex Taylor from the practice squad.