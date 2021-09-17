 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears put rookie LT Larry Borom on injured reserve

Borom was the backup to Jason Peters, but both were injured in the opener. While Peters is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals, Borom will miss at least three games.

By Patrick Finley Updated
Rookie tackle Larry Borom hurt his ankle in Week 1.
Rookie tackle Larry Borom hurt his ankle in Week 1.
John Amis, AP Photos

The Bears put rookie tackle Larry Borom on injured reserve Saturday, a move that coach Matt Nagy seemed to forecast Friday afternoon.

Borom replaced left tackle Jason Peters when he hurt his quad in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener. By the middle of the third quarter, Borom was hurt, too — his left ankle was rolled up on when Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw a shovel pass to Allen Robinson.

Borom did not practice all week. By going on IR, he’s eligible to return to after three games, which means he could play no sooner than Week 5 at the Raiders.

The Bears drafted Borom in the fifth round but said they had higher grades for the Missouri alum than that. They were buoyed by his play during the preseason; he moved past swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson on the left tackle depth chart at the end of training camp. Wilkinson is now the primary backup for Peters, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, though the Bears could turn to Alex Bars in a pinch, too.

The Bears also promoted defensive lineman Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

3-year-old boy shot inside home in Calumet Heights

About 10:45 a.m., he was inside a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, when he was shot in the back.

By Sun-Times Wire

Wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson now ‘a true proponent’ of vaccination as they recover from COVID-19

Jacqueline Jackson was released from intensive care earlier this month, while the Rev. Jesse Jackson "has made tremendous improvements" in his recovery, according to their son.

By Madeline Kenney

Riot Fest 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Riot Fest returned to Douglass Park with music, a carnival, wedding chapel and more.

By Sun-Times staff

White Sox manager has done this clinching thing before — and cares only about the ring

We don’t seem to recognize La Russa for the Hall of Fame thing these days. It bears repeating.

By Steve Greenberg

Finishing the season with a kick

Try this week’s baseball quiz while we enjoy the stretch run to the postseason.

By Bill Chuck

Fire looking for ways to draw fans to Soldier Field

When the Fire moved to Soldier Field after the 2019 season, owner Joe Mansueto set a target of 25,000 fans per game at the lakefront venue. Since pandemic-related capacity restrictions were lifted in July, the Fire haven’t come close to that mark.

By Brian Sandalow