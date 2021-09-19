 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ Week 2 inactives vs. Bengals: Jason Peters (quad injury) back at left tackle

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman remains out, and the Bears made a change at nickel corner.

By Jason Lieser
Peters left the season opener with a quad injury, but will start today vs. the Bengals.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears are going back to 18-year veteran Jason Peters after injuries knocked them down to their fourth option at left tackle in the season opener.

Peters is active today against the Bengals despite missing time during the week because of a quad injury. He got hurt against the Rams, then the Bears turned to rookie Larry Borom, but he suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by Elijah Wilkinson. Borom went on injured reserve Saturday.

With Peters dressed, here are the Bears’ inactives vs. the Bengals:

QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
TE Jesper Horsted
OL Alex Taylor

NT Eddie Goldman
OLB Trevis Gipson

Goldman has been a mystery all year after opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus-related concerns.

After he skipped offseason practices the Bears were unsure until the last minute whether he’d report for training camp. Once he arrived, Goldman missed 10 days while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has now missed two games because of injury.

