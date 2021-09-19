Bears’ Week 2 inactives vs. Bengals: Jason Peters (quad injury) back at left tackle

The Bears are going back to 18-year veteran Jason Peters after injuries knocked them down to their fourth option at left tackle in the season opener.

Peters is active today against the Bengals despite missing time during the week because of a quad injury. He got hurt against the Rams, then the Bears turned to rookie Larry Borom, but he suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by Elijah Wilkinson. Borom went on injured reserve Saturday.

With Peters dressed, here are the Bears’ inactives vs. the Bengals:



QB Nick Foles

WR Breshad Perriman

TE Jesper Horsted

OL Alex Taylor



NT Eddie Goldman

OLB Trevis Gipson

Goldman has been a mystery all year after opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus-related concerns.

After he skipped offseason practices the Bears were unsure until the last minute whether he’d report for training camp. Once he arrived, Goldman missed 10 days while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has now missed two games because of injury.