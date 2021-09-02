 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears bullish on Jason Peters at left tackle

The nine-time Pro Bowl player shook off some rust against the Titans in his Bears debut last week. But the Bears were encouraged. “He’s just a savvy vet that’s still moving well,” GM Ryan Pace said.

By Mark Potash
Bears left tackle Jason Peters (71) has made the Pro Bowl nine times and the All-Pro team twice in his 16-year career.
Bears left tackle Jason Peters played 21 snaps against the Titans last Saturday at Nissan Stadium. It was his first action since last Dec. 6 with the Eagles.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For Jason Peters, last week’s preseason finale against the Titans was a positive start. But the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle still has to prove he is ready to face opponents at regular-season game speed — and that he can hold him for an entire game after not having played since last Dec. 6.

Peters again was doing extra individual work before practice Thursday to speed up the acclimation process. But Bears general manager Ryan Pace said, “I think we were fortunate there” to sign Peters after rookie Teven Jenkins had back surgery.

“It’s exciting,” Pace said. “He’s working back into football shape — he knows that, so we’re being smart with that. But if you just watch his foot quickness and how he moves — his technique; his experience; He’s just as savvy vet that’s still moving very well. That’s a credit to the athlete that he is and keeping himself in good shape.”

Rookie Larry Borom, a fifth-round draft pick whom the Bears had “graded close” to Jenkins, according to Pace, is a legitimate option to Peters.

“Larry has lost a lot of weight since he played at Missouri,” Pace said, “so what you are seeing is a guy with a former basketball background, really athletic feet, playing almost 40 pounds lighter than he played in college and [is] moving a lot better. He’s looking like he can play on either side, so that’s going to pay off moving forward.”

Goldman absent

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who played 10 snaps against the Titans last week, was not on the practice field Thursday for undisclosed reasons. But coach Matt Nagy said prior to practice he was encouraged by Goldman’s performance.

“He’s been really good,” Nagy said. “He made some great plays, took on some double teams. The other day we were just talking about [how] it felt good for him to get out there.”

Adams returns

Wide receiver Rodney Adams, who made the initial 53-man roster before being cut Wednesday, cleared waivers and was signed to the practice squad Thursday. Adams led the Bears in the preseason with 10 receptions for 161 yards, with one touchdown.

Justin Fields note of the day

Nagy said rookie Justin Fields initially wasn’t thrilled with scout-team work but already is taking to it, Nagy said.

“It was just like, ‘This is what you gotta do — work on your feet, step up and step out and now he’s like awesome,” Nagy said. “So he gets it. He understands the way.”

Nagy said Fields also will get some reps with the game plan for the upcoming opponent — as they started doing with young players last season. And he’ll continue to work with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on fundamentals.

“Every week, every play and minute that goes by, he just keeps growing,” Nagy said. “Flip has a great plan ready for him.”

