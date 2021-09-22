 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Devin Hester among ex-Bears nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

He’s joined by former Bears Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Olin Kreutz and Muhsin Muhammad.

By Patrick Finley
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Devin Hester, who emerged as perhaps the best returner in NFL history during his eight-year Bears career, was one of 122 modern-era players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Hester is in his first year of eligibility and presents perhaps the strongest case to add to the Bears’ list of players in the Hall, which is the most in the NFL. He’s joined by former Bears Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Olin Kreutz, Jared Allen, Muhsin Muhammad, Ruben Brown and Dave Krieg.

The list will be shortened to 25 players in November. Fifteen finalists will be chosen in January, with the winners — whittled down from 15 to 10, and then 10 to five — announced before the Super Bowl. The winners will be enshrined in August 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

The 122 nominees included 65 offensive players, 46 defenders and 11 special teamers. Hester is listed as a kick returner/punt returner and receiver. In 11 seasons — he spent 2006-13 with the Bears — Hester had 20 returns for touchdowns, an NFL record. He returned 14 punts, five kickoffs and one field goal for touchdowns.

When he and Matt Forte both formally retired as members of the Bears in 2018, the running back argued on Hester’s behalf.

“The definition of a Hall of Famer is somebody that changed the game. . .” Forte said. “I don’t think there will ever be another one like that.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Rev. Jackson released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Jackson had been receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease as he recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

By Stefano Esposito

Second 15-year-old dies after Tuesday shootings in Chicago. ‘This is why it’s so important to have ... outlets for young people’

Kentrell McNeal was part of the nonprofit youth group Good Kids Mad City.

By Sophie Sherry and David Struett

Bears’ Justin Fields to start vs. Browns, Matt Nagy commits to Andy Dalton when healthy

Nagy indicated the Bears don’t plan to put Andy Dalton on injured reserve, which would mean they think he’ll miss just one or two games.

By Jason Lieser

Naperville North High School closed for investigation of bomb threat

The threat was emailed to the school Wednesday morning, the school district said.

By David Struett

At the Virtual Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Featuring newsmaker guests Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Rich Miller, publisher of CapitolFax.

By Sun-Times staff

Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone of the global vaccination summit President Joe Biden convened virtually on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where he encouraged well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control.

By Associated Press