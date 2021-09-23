 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears practice report: DT Akiem Hicks remains out with illness

Additionally, DT Eddie Goldman still hasn’t practiced in full, and S Tashaun Gipson was out with a hamstring injury.

By Jason Lieser
Hicks was 1 of 8 Bears on the injury report Thursday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It remains unclear whether nose tackle Eddie Goldman will return Sunday against the Browns for his first game since 2019. Goldman missed the first two games with a knee injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

If the Bears have him, it’s a huge help. The Browns are the No. 3 rushing team in the NFL at 154.5 yard per game thanks to running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

“The guys feel real confident in Eddie,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “He’s a big, physical presence in the middle of the defense, and that becomes a real calming factor for a lot of guys that are around him.”

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks missed his second consecutive practice because of an illness, and safety Tashaun Gipson was out with a hamstring injury after being limited Wednesday.

Darnell Mooney was limited because of a groin injury and fellow receiver Marquise Goodwin practiced in full despite an ankle issue. Backup outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu was also limited by a hamstring injury.

