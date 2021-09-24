 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘I’ve never seen him get rattled’ — Why Justin Fields is calm in face of first start

When Bears coach Matt Nagy told Justin Fields that he would make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, the rookie quarterback was stoic. Of course he was.

By Patrick Finley
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Bengals on Sunday.
AP Photos

When Bears coach Matt Nagy told Justin Fields that he would make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, the rookie quarterback was stoic.

Of course he was.

Since the day they drafted him in the first round, the Bears have found increasingly new and creative ways to describe the 22-year-old’s poise. At the start of training camp, general manager Ryan Pace said Fields’ success in high school and college led to a “natural inner confidence.” His preseason performance led the Bears to believe that even more strongly.

“I used to not be this way,” Fields said this week. “I definitely learned from past experiences, past first starts. I still remember my first start in high school, I was nervous as can be. I think being more this way — just being stoic and being even-keeled — I think that just keeps my mind calm and allows me to think more.”

If Fields was nervous in high school, no one noticed.

“I’ve never seen him get rattled,” said Matt Dickmann, his coach at Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison High School. “That’s just Justin. He’s never shown any weakness.”

Ron Veal, his private quarterbacks coach during his high school years, didn’t see it, either. Fields doesn’t get anxious, he said, because of the work he puts in during the week.

“If he is upset, or if he is happy, he stays in that same frame of mind — same facial expression,” Veal said.

“I’ve never seen him nervous. If he was, he doesn’t display it well — which is a good thing.”

It will be a good thing Sunday when the Bears face the Browns. Like any rookie quarterback, Fields figures to be inconsistent. His mindset won’t be, though. That’s one reason — out of many — the Bears are confident in their rookie.

“There’s nothing wrong with being excited and showing positive emotion with your team — but no one wants to see knees shaking,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “It’s one of those things where when it’s not a problem, you’re good and you can move forward. When it’s a problem, it’s a problem — and it hasn’t been a problem with Justin.”

Lazor has coached players who are outwardly nervous. That made him skittish, too.

“Guys who are way up and down emotionally, they can tip over the edge sometimes and make some bigger errors,” he said. “I think guys like Justin, who so far have shown to be flat-liners and controlled their emotions and steady, in the long haul are gonna be more successful.”

The matchup won’t be easy — the Browns boast edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, both former No. 1 overall picks — but the stadium should be comforting. A former Ohio State quarterback, Fields has never lost a game in the Buckeye State. Many of the fans cheering for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium probably have scarlet and gray jerseys in their closets.

“I don’t think he’s approaching it like, ‘This is my very first start — a lot of pressure,’” receiver Marquise Goodwin said. “I think he’s approaching it like, ‘Hey, I’m a football player. It’s a game I’ve been playing since I was a little boy. I’m just gonna go out there and execute and have fun.’”

Tight end Jimmy Graham noticed the way Fields warmed up before the season opener, when he appeared in five snaps.

“Even in the pregame, just how relaxed he is throwing the ball is pretty impressive to see,” Graham said.

Sunday, he’ll be asked to do more than that. Judging by his composure, no one should be able to tell it’s his first start.

“I like that about him,” Nagy said. “I think that’s going to be a strength for him as he moves forward and continues to learn with every game that he’s in.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

13-year-old last seen in Gresham

Cherish Taylor was last seen Saturday around the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The 44-year-old was found on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso about 11:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Sky headed to second round of WNBA playoffs for second time in three years after beating Wings 81-64

Kahleah Copper finished with a game-high 23 points. Candace Parker had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds Thursday.

By Annie Costabile

El Milagro employees call for fair wages, end to harsh working conditions during walkout in Little Village

At least 85 El Milagro workers contracted COVID-19 last year, a spokesperson for the workers said Thursday. Five of them died.

By Tom Schuba

Multiple CPS schools, including Simeon, targeted with online threats of gun violence; south suburban man in custody

The threats came as the Simeon community reeled from a pair of shootings Tuesday that left two students dead.

By Tom Schuba