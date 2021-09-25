Bears NT Eddie Goldman scratched again, out vs. Browns in Week 3

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s long-awaited return is delayed again.

Goldman, who hasn’t played since 2019, was scratched Saturday and did not travel for the Bears’ game at the Browns. The team promoted defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad in his place.

Goldman missed the first two games with a knee injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before being out Friday.

It’s a continuation of a challenging situation for the Bears.

After opting out of the 2019 season because of concerns about the coronavirus, Goldman skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp in the offseason. Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was unsure until the last minute whether Goldman would report for the start of training camp.

He did, but then missed time because of injury and going on the reserve/COVID-19 list for 10 days. Nagy said there is “zero frustration” with Goldman, but that’s hard to believe given that the Bears keeping thinking they’ll have him, only to make him inactive.

“He’s gonna be day-to-day,” Nagy said Friday “It’s been week to week... [We’re] just making sure that we have him where we want him and he feels to how he wants to feel and all that.”

Nagy listed Goldman as questionable on the injury report and said he’d be a game-time decision.

Goldman, 27, was a second-round pick in 2015 and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019. He played 67 of a possible 80 games before opting out in 2020.