Bears S Tashaun Gipson out with hamstring injury

Safety Tashaun Gipson hurt his hamstring during practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

By Patrick Finley
Bears safety Tashaun Gipson runs with the ball after recovering a fumble against the Bengals.
Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Photos

CLEVELAND — Tashaun Gipson won’t play for the Bears on Sunday.

Gipson hurt his hamstring during practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday. There was some hope he’d play, though — the Bears put him on the team plane Saturday.

That wasn’t the case with nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was ruled out Saturday. He hurt his knee on the first practice day of the first week of the regular season. The Bears hoped he’d be back by now; if they believed his injury would take three weeks, they would have put him on injured reserve.

Defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, receivers Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin and safety Eddie Jackson were all listed as questionable, but neither was in any real danger of missing the game.

Quarterback Andy Dalton, who has a left knee injury, made the trip and will advise rookie Justin Fields in his first start. The Bears made receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Artie Burns and tight end Jesper Horsted healthy scratches.

Deon Bush figures to start in Gipson’s place.

