Social media shot? Jimmy Graham retweets bad Bears offense stat

The tweet said that the Bears’ average of 1.1 yards per play against the Browns were the second-fewest by any team this century.

By Patrick Finley
Bears tight end Jimmy Graham did not have a catch Sunday.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

CLEVELAND — Not long after Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Browns, tight end Jimmy Graham went on Twitter and retweeted a stat published by CBS about the Bears’ woeful offense. The tweet said that the Bears’ average of 1.1 yards per play against the Browns were the second-fewest by any team this century.

It’s unclear what message Graham was trying to send, but it doesn’t figure to be a good one. Graham has been a role player in the Bears’ offense this season. He’s gone the last two games without a catch. Sunday, he had one target.

He played about one-fifth of the Bears’ snaps in Week 1 and about one-third of the Bears’ snaps in Week 2. Last week, head coach Matt Nagy said that the team had been clear about Graham about his role with the team, which was to help mentor starter Cole Kmet and be a red-zone weapon.

