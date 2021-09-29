Bears’ injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return.

The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.

The Bears surprisingly put Trevathan on IR ahead of Week 1 with what general manager Ryan Pace called a “bothersome” knee injury despite him starting the preseason finale a few days earlier.

“This gives him a good opportunity to get back to 100%,” coach Matt Nagy said at the time. “This buys him a little bit of time, and obviously not being out there for the whole training camp [because of his knee], he needs it. It’ll be good for him.”

Veteran Alec Ogletree, who signed with the Bears a week into camp and immediately competed with Trevathan for playing time, started the first three games in his place and played 69% of the snaps. He has 12 tackles and a pass breakup.

Trevathan, 31, is in the second season of a three-year, $21.8 million contract extension. He started slowly last season, but looked better as it went on and finished with 113 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack seems to play through almost anything, but it’s always a concern when he misses practice.

Mack was out Wednesday because of the sprained left foot he suffered in the loss to the Browns on Sunday. He exited that game in the first half, but returned for the third quarter and played 41 snaps.

Mack has played 49 of a possible 51 games since joining the Bears and played 83% of the snaps last season.

As far as other Bears’ injuries, safety Tashaun Gipson remained out with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) were limited.

Backup linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was out with a hamstring injury, tight end Jimmy Graham was given a veteran rest day and tight end Jesse James was out for a personal reason.