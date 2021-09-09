 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears OLB Robert Quinn gets another shot to ‘make it the way you want it’

Sunday, he can turn the page — or compound a problem. On defense, no one’s play will be a bigger harbinger for the Bears’ season-long aspirations Sunday night than Quinn.

By Patrick Finley
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Robert Quinn rushes the passer against the Bills.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Perhaps no one one the Bears roster is more excited to see the 2021 season begin.

Not that outside linebacker Robert Quinn will let it show.

“He’s about as chill as they come,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. “Is he motivated? Yeah. Deep down inside, there’s a reason why he’s the type of player that he’s been his whole career. So I’m sure there’s a little chip inside. But for him, he never talks about it.”

The outside linebacker had nine months to think about it, though. After receiving a five-year, $70 million contract, Quinn logged only two sacks opposite Khalil Mack last year. In his age 30 season, he had the worst year of his career.

Sunday, he can turn the page — or compound a problem. On defense, no one’s play will be a bigger harbinger for the Bears’ season-long aspirations Sunday night than Quinn.

“[He] didn’t have a good taste in his mouth about how the season went,” outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said. “Then you’ve gotta wait. You’ve gotta wait all the way through to this part to get another shot to try to make it the way you want it. He’s anxious.”

Quinn is eager to play. He doesn’t dispute his off-the-field scouting report — “I’m probably one of the most chillest dudes,” he said — but was clear that his attitude doesn’t apply to Sundays.

“[When] you’re not on the field, I mean, what’s the purpose, all hyped up and stuff? You’re just kinda sitting there,” he said. “But you know, once you hear music or the crowd roaring or something, I don’t know, it’s just something, the energy just comes from the noise … When it’s crunch time, you just get yourself hyped, however it is.”

The Bears spent the offseason looking for reasons for his poor performance: moving to a new town during a pandemic, lining up at outside linebacker when he’s more comfortable with his hand in the grass and suffering a series of nagging injuries.

He’s more comfortable now — coincidentally, Alec Ogletree, his friend of eight years, joined the team last month — and figures to play in a three-point stance more often under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The injuries haven’t gone away — he’s dealt with a sore back dating to the spring. He missed last year’s opener, but won’t again this season.

“Now,” Nagy said, “he’s just gotta go do it.”

He’s done it before. In 103 starts before joining the Bears, he totaled 80 ½ sacks. His 82 ½ career sacks still rank 11th among active players, one spot behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald. He’s been a disappointment with the Bears, though. If that’s going to end, it has to start Sunday.

“All that work he’s put in, how he’s feeling about everything, it’s gonna come down to production,” Shuey said. “And he knows that. He’s excited for that opportunity, I should say: he’s ready.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Las muertes por COVID-19 superan el nivel más alto en casi siete meses en Illinois; hay restricción de viaje a todos los estados

El virus ha matado a 241 residentes en todo el estado en lo que va del mes y la gran mayoría de ellos no estaban vacunados.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘Figuring it out’ after 9/11 — and for as long as it takes

My repairman’s observation on day of the World Trade Center attacks, that terrorism just keeps happening, remains just as true 20 years later.

By David McGrath

More money for cops doubles down on a historically failed anti-crime strategy

Chicago has more police officers per capita than most U.S. cities, including Los Angeles. But the city budgets only a tiny portion of money to services for housing and mental health.

By Letters to the Editor

Casting himself as an ‘outsider,’ California venture capitalist Sullivan enters GOP race to unseat Pritzker

In a campaign video, Illinois native Jesse Sullivan, founder of Alter Global in San Francisco, stresses his roots growing up in central Illinois and the values he learned in "the Land of Lincoln."

By Rachel Hinton

Organizaciones comunitarias se unen para combatir la violencia y abordar el sistema penal

Se espera que esos abogados puedan atender mejor las necesidades de sus clientes no solo en el sistema de justicia penal, sino también conectándolos con servicios que pueden mejorar su calidad de vida.

By Manny Ramos

Matan a hombre mientras cruzaba la calle 26 de noche

Alguien le disparó desde un automóvil.

By Sun-Times Wire