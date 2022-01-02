Takeaways from Bears’ win against Giants

Three takeaways from Sunday’s 29-3 Bears win against the Giants:

Gip

Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had the best game of his career, recording two strip sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career.

After Gipson hit Giants quarterback Mike Glennon on the game’s first play, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered the ball and returned it 12 yards on the Giants’ 2. The Bears scored on the next play.

“My eyes got big at the opportunity,” he said, “and I had to take advantage of it.”

In the third quarter, Gipson’s sack led to a Khyiris Tonga fumble recovery.

“We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible,” he said.

Gipson, who was a healthy scratch in Week 2, has 6 ½ sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

Careful with COVID

Bears receiver Allen Robinson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and said he’d lost 10 pounds and lung stamina. Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears monitored him Sunday, particularly early in the game. He sat out some plays he wouldn’t ordinarily miss.

He finished with four catches for 35 yards.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks had two tackles in his first game back from the reserve list.

Mooney check

Receiver Darnell Mooney was removed from the game by the league’s concussion spotter but returned after he answered questions properly in the medical tent. When they asked what quarter it was, he replied with the quarter, how long was left in it and where the ball was.

He was allowed back in the game, and finished with seven catches for 69 yards.