 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ex-Bear Mike Glennon posts NFL’s worst passer rating of season in Soldier Field return

Remember when Bears general manager Ryan Pace was “fired up” to have Glennon as their starter in 2017?

By Jason Lieser
Glennon threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles against the Bears on Sunday.
AP Photos

It’s hard to decide whether it would have been funnier for Mike Glennon to light up the Bears in his return to Soldier Field or to implode.

Glennon landed closer to the latter in the Bears’ 29-3 stomping of the Giants on Sunday. With coach Joe Judge wary of allowing Glennon to let it fly, he tried just 15 pass plays and stayed committed to a run-heavy offense even while trailing by 26 in the third quarter.

But, Glennon being Glennon, 15 pass plays were enough to paint a disasterpiece.

He completed 4 of 11 throws for 24 yards with two interceptions for a 5.3 passer rating — the lowest by any quarterback this season with a minimum of 10 passes. He was also sacked four times, including two strip-sacks by outside linebacker Trevis Gipson for turnovers, which dropped his net passing output to minus-10 yards.

“It’s embarrassing,” Glennon said.

Not as embarrassing as Ryan Pace being “fired up” to sign him to a three-year, $45 million contract and make him the Bears’ starter in 2017.

If you thought the Bears were abysmal and exasperating the last few seasons, imagine if they’d stuck with Glennon. Hard as it might be to conceive, this could be a million times worse.

That Glennon is still in the NFL is a mystery of the modern world. He keeps getting jobs despite never proving to be a viable quarterback at any point, and he has amassed nearly $32 million in salary, with more than half of that coming from the contract Pace gave him.

The continuation of Glennon’s career is so confounding that in 2020, when asked about Colin Kaepernick being blackballed for protesting racial inequality, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks blurted out, “We signed Mike Glennon.”

Glennon also faced the Bears last season while playing for the Jaguars and completed 24 of 37 passes for 211 with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 75.4 passer rating in a 41-17 Bears victory.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after leaving team during game

The Buccaneers wide receiver removed his uniform, pads and more Sunday before leaving the field of play topless in the middle of the third quarter as his team trailed the New York Jets.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Robert Quinn ‘blessed’ to break Bears’ sack record

After two near-misses, Quinn’s strip-sack of Mike Glennon gave him 18 sacks for the season — breaking Richard Dent’s record of 17.5 set in 1984. "It’s an honor," he said.

By Mark Potash

By their absence, Bears fans show dissatisfaction with ownership’s sorry course

No-shows at Soldier Field another reminder of another bad season.

By Rick Morrissey

DiCaprio says end-of-the-world comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ amplifies warnings about climate change

Activist actor, who plays an alarmed scientist in the Netflix film, applauds its ‘massive sense of urgency’ in showing how Americans would react to imminent doom.

By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer

Free Throws: Ty Rodgers injury update, stars missing at Proviso West, Mount Carmel and Larkin seek respect

Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers, a Player of the Year contender and the major star attraction at Rich’s Big Dipper Holiday Tournament, missed Thornton’s last two games with an injury.

By Michael O'Brien

Takeaways from Bears’ win against Giants

Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had the best game of his career, recording two strip sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career.

By Patrick Finley