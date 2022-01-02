Ex-Bear Mike Glennon posts NFL’s worst passer rating of season in Soldier Field return

It’s hard to decide whether it would have been funnier for Mike Glennon to light up the Bears in his return to Soldier Field or to implode.

Glennon landed closer to the latter in the Bears’ 29-3 stomping of the Giants on Sunday. With coach Joe Judge wary of allowing Glennon to let it fly, he tried just 15 pass plays and stayed committed to a run-heavy offense even while trailing by 26 in the third quarter.

But, Glennon being Glennon, 15 pass plays were enough to paint a disasterpiece.

He completed 4 of 11 throws for 24 yards with two interceptions for a 5.3 passer rating — the lowest by any quarterback this season with a minimum of 10 passes. He was also sacked four times, including two strip-sacks by outside linebacker Trevis Gipson for turnovers, which dropped his net passing output to minus-10 yards.

“It’s embarrassing,” Glennon said.

Not as embarrassing as Ryan Pace being “fired up” to sign him to a three-year, $45 million contract and make him the Bears’ starter in 2017.

If you thought the Bears were abysmal and exasperating the last few seasons, imagine if they’d stuck with Glennon. Hard as it might be to conceive, this could be a million times worse.

That Glennon is still in the NFL is a mystery of the modern world. He keeps getting jobs despite never proving to be a viable quarterback at any point, and he has amassed nearly $32 million in salary, with more than half of that coming from the contract Pace gave him.

The continuation of Glennon’s career is so confounding that in 2020, when asked about Colin Kaepernick being blackballed for protesting racial inequality, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks blurted out, “We signed Mike Glennon.”

Glennon also faced the Bears last season while playing for the Jaguars and completed 24 of 37 passes for 211 with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 75.4 passer rating in a 41-17 Bears victory.