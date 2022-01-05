Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to return for season finale at Vikings

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expects rookie quarterback Justin Fields to practice in full Wednesday and start the season finale at the Vikings on Sunday.

Fields has been out two games with an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings in Week 15. Third-stringer Nick Foles started in his place against the Seahawks and backup Andy Dalton started against the Giants. The Bears won both games.

Nagy’s original plan for Fields was for him to sit behind Dalton all season, but that changed when Dalton suffered a bone bruise in his knee in the second game. Fields made his starting debut in Week 3 against the Browns, played well the next week against the Lions and was named permanent starter heading into the Week 5 game against the Raiders.

Fields has started 10 games. He has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 73.2 passer rating.