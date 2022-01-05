 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears notebook: Robert Quinn eyeing his own sack record

After breaking Richard Dent’s franchise record with his 18th sack, Quinn can break his career-high mark of 19 set in 2013 with the Rams. “That was eight years ago. I guess I can show people I still have a little bit left in the tank.”

By Mark Potash
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strip-sacks Giants quarterback Mike Glennon for his franchise-record 18th sack of the season — eclipsing Richard Dent’s previous record of 17.5 sacks in 1984.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strip-sacks Giants quarterback Mike Glennon for his franchise-record 18th sack of the season — eclipsing Richard Dent’s previous record of 17.5 sacks in 1984.
David Banks/AP Photos

Robert Quinn’s chances of leading the NFL in sacks probably evaporated when Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt had four against the Browns on Monday night to give him 21.5 — and a 3.5-sack lead over Quinn. But, with a franchise-record 18 sacks, Quinn still has a chance to break his career high of 19 set in 2013 with the Rams.

“It would be kind of cool,” Quinn said. “That was eight years ago. I guess I can show people I still have a little bit left in the tank. It’s cool being eight years from that year. It’s humbling. But you have to get it first before I start talking about it.”

Quinn, who broke Richard Dent’s franchise record for sacks (17.5 in 1984) with his 18th last week against the Giants, said he celebrate his rejuvenating season in typical low-key style.

“I look at the stats and of course I pat myself on the back, but that’s about as far as I go,” Quinn said. “As far as buying a new car or taking a trip across the world for a good season — that’s really not me. I would rather disappear into the woods, go into the country and go fishing or something. That’s my type of speed.”

Good guy winners

Quinn and safety Tashaun Gipson were co-winners of the “Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award,” from the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. The annual award honors players for their cooperation in helping the media do their jobs.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson also were finalists for this year’s award.

The award was re-named this year in honor of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, a 20-year veteran on the Bears beat who died of cancer at 43 on Dec. 28.

Happy 99th, Virginia McCaskey

Bears coach Matt Nagy opened his Wednesday press conference by wishing Bears owner Virginia McCaskey a happy 99th birthday. McCaskey, the daughter of Bears founder George Halas, was born in 1923, when the Bears had just finished their third season.

“She’s an amazing lady that has been just so great to be apart of here with this organization, and from Day 1 from me getting to meet her,” Nagy said. “She’s a special person. Pretty amazing — 99 years, and I just want to wish here a happy birthday.”

Injury report

Quinn (shoulder), defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle) and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

Michael Carvajal, a Trump administration holdover who’s been at the center of myriad crises within the federal prison system, has told Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Justice Department said.

By Associated Press

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Ald. Pat Dowell drops secretary of state bid, jumps into House race to replace U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush

While Dowell was a longshot in the secretary of state primary, she starts her congressional race in a strong position, with a political and fundraising campaign operation already in place.

By Lynn Sweet

Close COVID contact: Pritzker to work remotely after more than 15 minutes near state worker who tested positive 

The exposure in Chicago happened as state lawmakers convene in Springfield for a legislative session that has already been shortened due to the statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

By Mitchell Armentrout

US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations for vaccinations and on Wednesday, its advisers voted that a booster was safe for the younger teens and should be offered to them once enough time — five months — has passed since their last shot.

By Associated Press

New program offers City Colleges of Chicago students free Divvy bike rides

Students at any City Colleges of Chicago location can get a free one-year membership in the city’s "Divvy for Everyone" program.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels