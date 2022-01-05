Bears notebook: Robert Quinn eyeing his own sack record

Robert Quinn’s chances of leading the NFL in sacks probably evaporated when Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt had four against the Browns on Monday night to give him 21.5 — and a 3.5-sack lead over Quinn. But, with a franchise-record 18 sacks, Quinn still has a chance to break his career high of 19 set in 2013 with the Rams.

“It would be kind of cool,” Quinn said. “That was eight years ago. I guess I can show people I still have a little bit left in the tank. It’s cool being eight years from that year. It’s humbling. But you have to get it first before I start talking about it.”

Quinn, who broke Richard Dent’s franchise record for sacks (17.5 in 1984) with his 18th last week against the Giants, said he celebrate his rejuvenating season in typical low-key style.

“I look at the stats and of course I pat myself on the back, but that’s about as far as I go,” Quinn said. “As far as buying a new car or taking a trip across the world for a good season — that’s really not me. I would rather disappear into the woods, go into the country and go fishing or something. That’s my type of speed.”

Good guy winners

Quinn and safety Tashaun Gipson were co-winners of the “Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award,” from the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. The annual award honors players for their cooperation in helping the media do their jobs.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson also were finalists for this year’s award.

The award was re-named this year in honor of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, a 20-year veteran on the Bears beat who died of cancer at 43 on Dec. 28.

Happy 99th, Virginia McCaskey

Bears coach Matt Nagy opened his Wednesday press conference by wishing Bears owner Virginia McCaskey a happy 99th birthday. McCaskey, the daughter of Bears founder George Halas, was born in 1923, when the Bears had just finished their third season.

“She’s an amazing lady that has been just so great to be apart of here with this organization, and from Day 1 from me getting to meet her,” Nagy said. “She’s a special person. Pretty amazing — 99 years, and I just want to wish here a happy birthday.”

Injury report

Quinn (shoulder), defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle) and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest) did not practice Wednesday.