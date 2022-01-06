Bears QB Justin Fields tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Vikings

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is nearly certain to miss the season finale against the Vikings after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Bears put Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning. He is vaccinated, but is highly unlikely to meet the NFL’s threshold for returning to play by Sunday. That means the Bears will probably start veteran Andy Dalton for the second week in a row.

Fields’ rookie season has been turbulent in every way and it likely ends after 10 starts. He completed 58.9% of passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 73.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 420 yards (5.8 per carry) and two touchdowns.

He began the season as Dalton’s backup, but took over for him when Dalton got a bruised bone in his knee in Week 2. Fields started the ensuing games against the Browns and Lions and was made permanent starter.

That didn’t last, though, because he suffered cracked ribs against the Ravens in Week 11 and missed the next two games. He also hurt his ankle in Week 15 against the Vikings, leaving Nick Foles to start against the Seahawks and Dalton to start last week against the Giants.