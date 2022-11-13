The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields’ TD run ties Lions at 10 before halftime

Only Justin Fields could make a 1-yard run a spectacle.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields’ TD run ties Lions at 10 before halftime
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions on Sunday.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions on Sunday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Only Justin Fields could make a 1-yard run a spectacle.

But that’s just what the Bears quarterback did with 12 seconds left in the first half Sunday against the Lions. He took a shotgun snap, pump faked, bluffed left and then right before tucking the ball to run left. He plowed into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1.

His run, which left two Lions players injured and a third, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, in disbelief that he couldn’t ankle-tackle him in the backfield, tied the game at 10 before halftime.

Fields started Sunday’s game with a repeat of last week’s record-setting rushing performance — a 28-yard rush. The Bears, though, weren’t as dynamic the rest of the first half. Fields completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards and an 80.7 passer rating. He ran six times for 65 yards.

The Bears and Lions traded field goals to start the game — Cairo Santos made a 33-yarder, his 20th-straight field goal, to cap the first Bears drive. Michael Badgley kicked a 25-yarder to cap the Lions’ first — before the Bears were forced to punt after a penalty-filled second possession.

The Lions then put together a plodding 13-play, 86-yard drive that lasted 7:26 — and almost ended in disaster. They went from first-and-goal at the 1 to second-and-four on when Jack Sanborn tackled quarterback Jared Goff. Linebacker Nick Morrow pushed D’Andre Swift out of bounds on third-and-goal from the 1, setting up fourth-and-goal at the 2.  The Lions went for it and Goff found tight end Brock Wright wide open to the right for a touchdown. No other Bears defender was in that half of the end zone.

The Bears’ defense allowed 5.8 yards per play in the first half and didn’t force a punt. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who started after fighting an oblique injury, missed most of the Lions’ second drive while standing on the sideline in pain.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson will face Lions, G Teven Jenkins inactive
Just Sayin’: Five 5-4 teams at the end of the regular season would be peak Big Ten West
Bears activate WR Byron Pringle
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
Bears trying to avoid perpetual rebuilding phase where Lions live
At 3-6, these Bears have something to rebuild on
The Latest
Mount Carmel’s Denny Furlong (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Four Downs: Mount Carmel’s aerial attack sets school records
Quarterback Blainey Dowling has passed for 35 touchdowns and more than 2,491 yards so far this season. Both numbers smash the school’s previous records.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Oxford University’s campus in England.
Education
Two from Chicago area among 32 latest U.S. Rhodes scholars
The 2023 scholarship class, including 16 female and 16 male recipients, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October.
By Associated Press
 
El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore neighborhood, photographed on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Crime
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago over the weekend
In one of the attacks, a man died after attempting to rob a South Shore neighborhood grocery store, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Bears said on Friday that cornerback Jaylon Johnson would be questionable to play.
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson will face Lions, G Teven Jenkins inactive
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ best defensive player, is active Sunday for the Lions game
By Patrick Finley
 
Mount Carmel’s Demarion Arrington (1) and Jimmy Deacy (9) celebrate Arrington’s touchdown against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 13
Four new teams join and Providence makes its season debut.
By Michael O’Brien
 