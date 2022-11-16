Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice

Three offensive starters missed Bears practice Wednesday.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury. Kmet said after the game that he did not consider the injury serious. He’s been one of the Bears’ biggest contributors, totaling five touchdowns over the past three games.

Running back David Montgomery sat out for a personal reason. His involvement in the league’s best rushing attack is critical this week after the Bears put Khalil Herbert on injured reserve Tuesday.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Sunday’s game with a hip injury, sat out for the same reason. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) remain out after sitting during the Lions game.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited because of a knee injury and safety Dane Cruikshank was limited because of a hamstring issue.

