The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice

Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus celebrates with tight end Cole Kmet after Kmet scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet, right, did not practice Wednesday because of a thigh injury.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Three offensive starters missed Bears practice Wednesday.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury. Kmet said after the game that he did not consider the injury serious. He’s been one of the Bears’ biggest contributors, totaling five touchdowns over the past three games.

Running back David Montgomery sat out for a personal reason. His involvement in the league’s best rushing attack is critical this week after the Bears put Khalil Herbert on injured reserve Tuesday.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Sunday’s game with a hip injury, sat out for the same reason. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) remain out after sitting during the Lions game.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited because of a knee injury and safety Dane Cruikshank was limited because of a hamstring issue.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
With more WRs than spots on game days, future should drive Bears’ decisions
Justin Fields’ running is fun, fun, fun, but how about a few more pass plays? Maybe even the deep kind?
Bears claim former first-round pick Taco Charlton
Matt Eberflus: Bears expect Khalil Herbert to play again this season
Dual-threat quarterbacks are the way to go
Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Latest
Mansueto High School
Crime
Gun found in Southwest Side high school
Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school at 2911 W 47th St. Wednesday morning.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_87251531.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Workers’ rights amendment passes, Lightfoot lambasted after security blocks bike lane and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The Village of Oak Lawn voted to approve a $10 million settlement with the family of a man who was left injured after a hit-and-run crash with the former village manager.
Village of Oak Lawn approves $10 million settlement in 2019 hit-and-run accident involving then-village manager
Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months and underwent several surgeries after allegedly being hit by a car driven by the former village manager of Oak Lawn.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during practice at the team’s training facility.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice
Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday.
By Tom Withers | AP
 
Hands holding a marijuana joint.
Marijuana
Smoking marijuana might be more harmful to your lungs than tobacco, study suggests
Though the research was limited in scope, it found that marijuana might be linked to an increased risk of emphysema compared with smoking tobacco alone.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 