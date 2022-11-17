The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: Velus Jones takes ‘lesson’ from benching

Plus, the offense has a “big package” in the game plan for wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and the latest injury news.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Velus Jones takes ‘lesson’ from benching
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones walking off the field after losing to the Commanders.

Jones has been a healthy scratch the last two games.

Getty

The Bears can’t possibly keep rookie wide receiver Velus Jones on the bench, but that’s where he has been stuck the last two games.

Jones was a third-round pick at a position of great need, and the team drafted him with high expectations that he’d be a playmaker. Instead, he was mostly playing as a return specialist, and he lost that job after fumbling punts against the Giants and Commanders.

But organizations don’t draft players in the third round to play special teams. The Bears need him to make an impact offensively.

“Once he builds consistency, that’ll build some trust,” wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said. “Once we have trust, he’ll play more.”

That makes it sound like a problem with knowing the playbook.

“It’s everything,” Tolbert said. “It’s all-encompassing.

“He’s doing a really good job of that at this point in time, so hopefully he’ll get a chance to see some snaps this weekend.”

Jones has played 43 snaps on offense and has three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, plus three carries for 41 yards.

He has remained upbeat throughout a turbulent rookie season and is determined to fight his way back onto the game-day roster.

“Just take a lesson from it and let it motivate you,” he said of his benching.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Jones’ hamstring injury in training camp cost him important practice time and preseason game reps. He played just one of the three preseason games and was out the first three regular-season games.

Had Jones been able to work through these issues in meaningless preseason games, perhaps he would’ve been better prepared for the season.

“If it happens in the regular season when the game’s on the line, then it matters more,” Hightower said. “So that’s unfortunate for him, but that’s what you saw play out.

“As a pro, he needs to make it happen in the regular season... When, if, he ever gets a chance again, we’ll see what happens.”

More Claypool?

It has been a quiet first two games for prized wide receiver Chase Claypool since the Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for him. His snap count went from 26 in his debut against the Dolphins to just 19 against the Lions, and he has just three catches for 21 yards.

As he goes into his third game Sunday against the Falcons, the Bears appear to be ready to expand his role.

“We have an even bigger package this week than we’ve had for him in the previous [games],” Tolbert said. “We’ve always had a lot of plays in for him, but it’s just a matter of how the game’s going [and] what plays are called.

“But there’s a big package for him in our game plan. Hopefully we get some of it this week and you will see.”

Key players return

The Bears are dealing with a lengthy injury report this week, but things got a little better Thursday with tight end Cole Kmet (hip), running back David Montgomery (personal) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) returning to practice. Kmet and Vildor were limited.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus’ adaptability belies the first-year coach’s record
Bears haven’t solved much on offensive line as they look to 2023
The real Jaylon Johnson plans to stand up vs. Falcons
Halas Intrigue, Episode 257: Lots of questions
Bears predictions: Week 11 at Falcons
Bears RB Trestan Ebner ready for his close-up
The Latest
Matt Eberflus watches Sunday’s game against the Lions.
Bears
Matt Eberflus’ adaptability belies the first-year coach’s record
No one would dare defend Eberflus’ 3-7 record, but his ability to adjust is one of the most encouraging signs about his first season as a head coach at any level.
By Patrick Finley
 
A resident holds up a sign at a news conference in September expressing opposition to big concerts at Douglass Park.
Chicago
After pushback from Little Village, Lawndale residents, Park District approves changes to permit process for large-scale events
West Side community members banded together to demand that large-scale music festivals leave Douglass Park, which unites Little Village and Lawndale.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Nykia Wright
Chicago
Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright honored as outstanding business leader by YWCA Chicago
The YWCA honors Nykia Wright of the Chicago Sun-Times, Natalie Moore of WBEZ and Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health for their efforts to empower women, fight racism, build community.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The building located at 605 N. Clark St. is the former home of The Rainforest Cafe. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Marijuana
David and Goliath battle brewing over clouted company’s bid to set up a weed shop inside old Rainforest Cafe
“The neighborhood has just gone to pot,” said Robert Brown, who has questioned the legality of the proposal and has organized neighbors who feel another dispensary could tank property values and further drive up crime.
By Tom Schuba
 
Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Education
UIC faculty union authorizes strike
Leaders with the UIC United Faculty union said 74% of their nearly 900 members supported a strike. A walkout date has not been announced.
By Nader Issa
 