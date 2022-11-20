The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Ditka fans hit the road to Atlanta

The Bears’ Cole Kmet and Michael Schofield also caught people’s attention on Sunday.

By  Sun-times Staff And Wires
   
SHARE Ditka fans hit the road to Atlanta
Mike Ditka impersonators are everywhere.

AP file photo

Mike Ditka look-alikes are commonplace at Soldier Field. But a bunch of them made an appearance in Atlanta for Sunday’s Bears-Falcons game. 

A group of fans celebrated a bachelor party by dressing up as Da Coach at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But other fans who apparently weren’t otherwise partying, didn’t seem pleased as the two mediocre teams faced off.

Especially when quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have been aiming at the helmets of other players.

Fields — a Georgia native playing an NFL game in his home state for the first time — threw a dart … right into the back of the helmet of Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield. 

Actually, several fans got a good laugh out of the busted play. 

But on a more positive note, tight end Cole Kmet’s spectacular one-handed catch while being hit by the Falcons’ A.J. Terrell.

Folks (and a few football pros) were understandably impressed.

Contributing: USA Today Sports

