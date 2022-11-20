Ditka fans hit the road to Atlanta

Mike Ditka look-alikes are commonplace at Soldier Field. But a bunch of them made an appearance in Atlanta for Sunday’s Bears-Falcons game.

A group of fans celebrated a bachelor party by dressing up as Da Coach at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But other fans who apparently weren’t otherwise partying, didn’t seem pleased as the two mediocre teams faced off.

#Bears underperformed against the Falcons.



Refs being annoying.

Fields being slow.

Getsy off his game.

Defense bad as always. — TheFakeStaleyDaBear 🐻⬇️ 🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@bear_staley) November 20, 2022

Especially when quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have been aiming at the helmets of other players.

Fields — a Georgia native playing an NFL game in his home state for the first time — threw a dart … right into the back of the helmet of Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

Justin Fields drilling Schofield in the back of the head is even better than the Rodgers' helmet pick pic.twitter.com/DE21UWSUxf — Salvatore (@Fear_Jaire) November 20, 2022

Actually, several fans got a good laugh out of the busted play.

Justin Fields just threw a pass straight off the back of his lineman's helmet lmao — Doug Stevens (@doug321) November 20, 2022

Justin Fields is somehow going to set NFL records for most QB rushing yards and also most linemen hit in the helmet by his passes. — Matt Carroll (@MKEMatt13) November 20, 2022

Justin Fields apparently doesn't think highly of Michael Schofield. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 20, 2022

Justin Fields hunting helmets today 😂 — Cody (@coJack402) November 20, 2022

But on a more positive note, tight end Cole Kmet’s spectacular one-handed catch while being hit by the Falcons’ A.J. Terrell.

Folks (and a few football pros) were understandably impressed.

Cole Kmet is THAT dude. The haters are sick. 🐻⬇️ — Colby Richardson™️ (@col3yrich) November 20, 2022

What a catch!! Wow! Cole Kmet baby. #DaBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 20, 2022

Cole Kmet with one HECK OF A CATCH pic.twitter.com/gmP5zSgUZ6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 20, 2022

Contributing: USA Today Sports