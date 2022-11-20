Ditka fans hit the road to Atlanta

Mike Ditka look-alikes are commonplace at Soldier Field. But a bunch of them made an appearance in Atlanta for Sunday’s Bears-Falcons game.
A group of fans celebrated a bachelor party by dressing up as Da Coach at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But other fans who apparently weren’t otherwise partying, didn’t seem pleased as the two mediocre teams faced off.
#Bears underperformed against the Falcons.— TheFakeStaleyDaBear 🐻⬇️ 🏳️🌈✡️ (@bear_staley) November 20, 2022
Refs being annoying.
Fields being slow.
Getsy off his game.
Defense bad as always.
Especially when quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have been aiming at the helmets of other players.
Fields — a Georgia native playing an NFL game in his home state for the first time — threw a dart … right into the back of the helmet of Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield.
Justin Fields drilling Schofield in the back of the head is even better than the Rodgers' helmet pick pic.twitter.com/DE21UWSUxf— Salvatore (@Fear_Jaire) November 20, 2022
Actually, several fans got a good laugh out of the busted play.
Justin Fields just threw a pass straight off the back of his lineman's helmet lmao— Doug Stevens (@doug321) November 20, 2022
Justin Fields is somehow going to set NFL records for most QB rushing yards and also most linemen hit in the helmet by his passes.— Matt Carroll (@MKEMatt13) November 20, 2022
Justin Fields apparently doesn't think highly of Michael Schofield.— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 20, 2022
But on a more positive note, tight end Cole Kmet’s spectacular one-handed catch while being hit by the Falcons’ A.J. Terrell.
What a catch by @ColeKmet 🤯— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2022
📺: #CHIvsATL pic.twitter.com/UfaAKIyMSm
Folks (and a few football pros) were understandably impressed.
Cole Kmet with one HECK OF A CATCH pic.twitter.com/gmP5zSgUZ6— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 20, 2022
Contributing: USA Today Sports