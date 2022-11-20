The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
3 takeaways from Bears’ loss to Falcons, including minimal work for Chase Claypool

Plus, a small step forward for the defense and a stat that illustrates the huge difference in how the Bears offense operates now compared to the Matt Nagy era.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups before a game.

Chase Claypool caught two passes for 11 yards against the Falcons.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While most of the focus will be on quarterback Justin Fields getting injured and intercepted late in the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, here are three other details that stand out:

Clamoring for Claypool

New wide receiver Chase Claypool continued to have a muted role in the offense. Fields targeted him just three times, and he caught two passes for 11 yards. In three games with the Bears, Claypool has five catches for 32 yards on 11 targets.

Baby steps

This was the first time the Bears kept an opponent under 30 points since beating the Patriots. Safety Jaquan Brisker forced a fumble that led to a touchdown, they held the Falcons to 2 of 9 on third-down conversions and they allowed just two offensive touchdowns.

Gold rush

The Bears rushed for 160 yards, led by Fields at 85 and running back David Montgomery with 67 (he also had 54 as a receiver). They ran 41 times, marking their fifth game of 40 or more. They ran 40-plus times in a game just once in Matt Nagy’s tenure. It also was Fields’ fifth game this season of 80-plus yards, a number he broke one time under Nagy.

