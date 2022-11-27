Bears takeaways: Darrynton Evans emerges as RB option

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets:

Montgomery burns

Running back David Montgomery said he was comfortable on the Jets’ troublesome turf — “I felt fine,” he said — and it showed.

His 79 yards on 14 carries were his second-most of the season. Add three catches for 34 yards, and Montgomery brought his career total to 4,550 scrimmage yards, passing tight end Mike Ditka for 11th on the Bears’ all-time list.

Darrynton in

Darrynton Evans, who’d played only two offensive snaps this season, replaced a healthy Trestan Ebner as the Bears’ backup running back. He carried nine times for 34 yards and caught a career-long 33-yard pass in the first quarter.

With the performance, the former third-round pick by the Titans out of Appalachian State earned himself more playing time until Khalil Herbert returns.

“It was great for him to get that opportunity,” head coach Matt Eberflus. “I thought he performed well.”

Slump

The Bears have lost eight of their last nine games and are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They’re at risk of surpassing their longest slide in franchise history — eight games. Their remaining games are against the Packers, Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings.