The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: Concerns linger about S Eddie Jackson’s foot injury

Plus, more from the Bears about the problematic turf at MetLife Stadium and a look at various other injuries heading into the Packers game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Concerns linger about S Eddie Jackson’s foot injury
A photo of Bears safety Eddie Jackson pointing during a game.

Jackson currently is the top vote getter at free safety in the NFC.

Getty

The Bears were alarmed by the sight of star safety Eddie Jackson falling to the turf with a non-contact foot injury, and given how quickly the team ruled him out for the rest of the game, there was fear it’d be season-ending.

That concern lingered at Halas Hall on Monday, when coach Matt Eberflus said the severity still hadn’t been determined, but he was prepared to “get some young guys ready to play” if Jackson heads to injured reserve.

Jackson isn’t replaceable, though — not when he’s been playing at this level.

He was having a resurgent season before exiting in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday. He led the team with four interceptions and two forced fumbles and had been one of the defense’s few reliable pieces. He was the leading Pro Bowl vote getter at free safety in the update the NFL released Monday.

Jackson, who was thought to be a candidate to be traded or released in the recent offseason, was playing like someone the Bears wanted as a pillar of their future.

“I’m really encouraged with — He struggled a little bit last year, but his ability to make plays right now has been good,” general manager Ryan Poles said last month. “I like his physicality. I thought that was lacking a little bit before. He’s coming in and making tackles and making plays, so that’s been great.”

The Bears hope to get rookie Jaquan Brisker back from a concussion in time to play against the Packers, and veteran DeAndre Houston-Carson is the safety they would most trust to play in Jackson’s place.

However, Houston-Carson has been predominantly a special teamer and he’s 29. The Bears would be incentivized to try rookie Elijah Hicks, a seventh-round pick from Cal who hadn’t appeared on defense before getting 39 snaps against the Jets. They also have undrafted rookie A.J. Thomas on their practice squad.

Dane Cruikshank, who has played mostly on special teams this season, left the Jets game after reinjuring his hamstring.

Turf trouble

Jackson’s injury was one of several for the Bears at MetLife, which is notorious for players criticizing the stability of its turf. Wide receiver Chase Claypool mentioned it when discussing what appeared to be a knee injury, and Houston-Carson said he was concerned the moment he stepped onto the field.

“I don’t know all of the science and all that stuff behind turf and grass and whatnot, but before the game, making breaks, my joints were feeling achy,” he said. “They’ve got to do something to figure it out.”

The players’ union has been pushing for every stadium to install grass — the Cardinals figured out a way to do it in their dome — and Eberflus supported it.

“It’s a players’ game, right?” he said. “We’ve got to keep good players in the game.”

Injuries to watch

The Bears lost wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a season-ending ankle injury and might be thin at the position behind him. Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown also got hurt against the Jets, though Eberflus labeled them day-to-day rather than long-term injuries.

And there’s no telling what will happen to an offensive line that was already being cobbled together each week. Starting right tackle Riley Reiff hurt his shoulder. That allowed Larry Borom to reclaim his spot — until he exited with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

The Bears used guard Michael Schofield at right tackle then, but Eberflus said Monday “all combinations” are up for consideration if Reiff and Borom are out against the Packers. He mentioned Schofield and Alex Leatherwood on his own and, when asked, didn’t shoot down the option of moving right guard Teven Jenkins to that spot.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
How much of a mess do the Packers have to be for the Bears to have a shot?
Bears vow to keep leaky ship afloat through rough waters
Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
Bears lose WR Darnell Mooney for season
Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears
The Latest
Omar Apollo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. The artist headlines the Aragon Ballroom on Nov. 30.&nbsp;
Music
With debut album, Omar Apollo now understands ‘what it is I want to say’
Grammy-nominated for best new artist, the Indiana native is giving back to the Latino community that has supported him in his music career.
By Contributor
 
Thrive Exchange is a “four-corner approach” to revitalizing the 79th Street corridor just two blocks from the lake. The project includes apartments, condos, retail spaces and a primary care health center.
South Shore
Nonprofit wants to revitalize South Shore with affordable health care, housing and retail
Chicago Family Health Center is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Mariah Rush
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hands in nominating petitions Monday at the city’s election supersite at Clark and Lake streets to get her name on the ballot for reelection.
City Hall
Petition drive time: Lightfoot, Garcia, Sawyer file for mayoral race — but Burke’s plans a mystery
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García and Ald. Roderick Sawyer all filed their petitions to run for mayor next year. But just hours before the close of the filing period, Ald. Ed Burke’s wife said she didn’t know whether her husband would seek reelection: “Oh, I have no idea.”
By Mitch Dudek and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jose Abreu’s time with the White Sox has ended. The former AL MVP agreed to a new deal with the Houston Astros.
White Sox
Jose Abreu era comes to end with White Sox
Astros, first baseman in agreement on three-year deal.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting sacked by the Eagles.
Bears
How much of a mess do the Packers have to be for the Bears to have a shot?
The Packers are 4-8 with a shaky defense and an injured Aaron Rodgers. The Bears badly need a win, and if Justin Fields plays, they have a chance.
By Jason Lieser
 