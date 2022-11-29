Bears put S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, plan to sign Adrian Colbert

The Bears put star safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve with a foot injury that almost certainly will end his season. They also agreed to a deal with journeyman Adrian Colbert, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday.

Colbert, 29, was with the Titans in training camp, but has not played in the NFL this season. The Bears are his 10th organization since the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round out of the University of Miami in 2017.

He played 21 games, including 12 starts, for the 49ers over the 2017 and ’18 seasons. Since then, he has not played more than six games in any season. He spent parts of last season with the Browns and Jets, starting three games for the latter.

Jackson, one of the Bears’ top players, got hurt in a non-contact situation against the Jets. He led the team with four interceptions and two forced fumbles and was the leading vote getter at his position when the NFL released an update Monday.

The Bears also missed rookie Jaquan Brisker last week because of a concussion, and backup Dane Cruikshank left the Jets game with a hamstring injury. The only other safeties on the roster are DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks, plus A.J. Thomas on the practice squad.

