Monday, November 7, 2022
Bears coach Matt Eberflus calls QB Justin Fields’ rise ‘a joy’ to watch

Fields has played the best football of his young career over the last five games.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears QB Justin Fields during the game against the Dolphins.

Fields set the NFL regular-season record with 178 yards rushing against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It has been an arduous season and a half in the NFL for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but things are starting to click.

Fields rushed for an NFL regular-season record 178 yards rushing in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday and completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns for a 106.7 passer rating.

“It’s really a joy to see him mature and get better, and him wanting to improve each week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “And this week will be no different.”

It’s an ideal week for Fields to put up another big game. The Bears host the Lions on Sunday, and Detroit has allowed a league-worst 29.3 points per game. The Lions rank 29th in opponent passer rating and 31st in run defense.

Despite the Bears falling to 3-6, there has been a lot to like about their offense lately.

Over his last five games, Fields has completed 63.3% of his passes, averaged 170.2 yards passing and thrown eight touchdown passes against two interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. He has raised his season passer rating to 85.0, up 11.8 points from his rookie season.

Fields has also rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries during that span.

As Fields has improved, so has the offense. The Bears have averaged 24.6 points per game over their last five after scoring just 16 points per game over the first four.

