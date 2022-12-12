The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Eagles loom as monumental test for Bears QB Justin Fields

No quarterback has a good day against this defense, and it’s a clear step up from anything Fields has faced this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Eagles loom as monumental test for Bears QB Justin Fields
A photo of Justin Fields throwing a pass.

Fields has a 94.9 passer rating over his last eight games.

Getty

Despite throwing two interceptions as the Bears’ comeback bid crumbled against the Packers two weeks ago, quarterback Justin Fields felt great about his overall passing performance.

Apart from those two misfires, he completed 20 of 23 passes for 254 yards — a season high by far and the third-best total of his young career. It was another in a string of performances in which the bad had to be filtered out to see the good.

It’ll be clear Fields has truly arrived when that’s no longer necessary. The Bears can’t indefinitely dig for positives and unquantifiable progress. At some point, Fields needs to deliver indisputably strong performances without qualifiers and explanations. The top quarterbacks either play well or don’t.

Coming out of their bye week, the Bears’ final four games present Fields with an opportunity to make his closing argument that he’s their answer. However, it’s going to be extremely difficult against the Eagles and Bills — two Super Bowl contenders with top-10 defenses and MVP-candidate quarterbacks who have the firepower to put a game out of reach quickly.

The Bears’ harrowing back-to-back begins Sunday at Soldier Field against the Eagles, who have the NFL’s best record at 12-1 — two games ahead of anyone else. Not only are the Eagles giving up just 19.1 points per game, they’re the hardest defense to throw against in the league.

Fields’ first concern will be a defensive line in which every player has at least six sacks (for context, the Bears’ leader is safety Jaquan Brisker with three). The Eagles are so loaded that likely Hall of Famer Ndamukong Suh comes off the bench for them.

They lead the NFL with 49 sacks, led by linebacker Haason Reddick with 10, putting them on pace for the highest season total since 2000. They’re also No. 1 in opponent passer rating (76.3), interceptions (15) and takeaways (24).

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six picks, but he’s on injured reserve. Nonetheless, starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have three each.

No quarterback has a good day against this defense, and it’s a clear step up from anything Fields has faced this season.

“These are the tests that you want,” center Sam Mustipher said after practice Monday. “You want to see what you’re made of. We’ve been hearing, ‘The offense is doing this and the offense is doing that,’ but this is a great challenge for us.”

They’ll surely find that what they’re made of on the offensive line and at wide receiver isn’t enough to compete with an elite opponent like the Eagles, and Fields has been outmanned at every turn this season. But he has managed to overcome that personnel deficit, and being good enough to elevate teammates is one of the job requirements.

He’ll need the offensive line — which likely was reconfigured during the bye, especially with right tackle Alex Leatherwood progressing — to protect him like it did against the Packers. That was the first game without being sacks in Fields’ career.

He’ll also need wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet to spearhead the passing attack. Those are two players, like Fields, with much to prove down the stretch.

While the Eagles look like far more than Fields and the Bears can handle at this stage, they’re the type of team he’ll one day have to topple. And he has shown signs that he’s capable of doing it.

After a dismal first four games, Fields has completed 65.6% of his passes, thrown 11 touchdowns and six interceptions and averaged 178.1 yards passing per game for a 94.9 rating. He also has averaged 94.8 yards rushing and run for seven touchdowns.

He has been passing tests all season. Now comes the toughest one.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears rookie Jack Sanborn looks like a keeper, but ...
Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker return from concussion protocol
Chase Claypool deal comes with a catch for Bears
Just Sayin’: Call the Heisman Trophy what it is — a quarterbacks’ award. But should it be?
Breaking down the Bears at the bye
Bears QB Justin Fields’ speed has fast-tracked him to stardom
The Latest
Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the Bears’ 31-30 loss Sunday at Soldier Field.
Sports
Bears rookie Jack Sanborn looks like a keeper, but ...
The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin and Lake Zurich has been impressive in five starts since Roquan Smith was traded. But coach Matt Eberflus is holding Sanborn to the same high standard he held Smith to. “His ball production probably needs to improve.”
By Mark Potash
 
Gunshot survivor Conttina Patterson speaks about being wounded in a mass shooting at the first hearing on proposed gun legislation before of the House Judiciary Committee.
Springfield
State legislators urged to outlaw assault weapons: ‘If we don’t do something about this, shame on us’
Survivors and others testified at an Illinois House committee hearing, calling for bipartisan support for an assault weapons ban.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_110341010.jpg
Crime
Suspect in custody in Portage Park bar shooting that killed 3, critically wounded 1
Police suspect the gunman opened fire after getting into an argument early Sunday at the Vera Lounge in the 5500 block of West School Street, officials said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a press conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications earlier this year. The city is moving forward with a plan to limit public and media access to emergency communications.
Politics
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
The city’s new system prevents news reporters and the public from getting instant access to police scanners that broadcast information about crimes and emergencies — access that had been available for decades.
By David Roeder
 
A rendering of part of the casino development along the Chicago River.
Casinos and Gambling
Chicago Plan Commission endorses Bally’s casino plan
The action sends the zoning proposal to the City Council, but 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.’s objection could delay its consideration.
By David Roeder
 