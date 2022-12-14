The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields is sick, not practicing Wednesday

Coach Matt Eberflus expects Fields to play Sunday against the Eagles. He called Fields “day-to-day” but said the quarterback has been “feeling better every single day.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws against the Packers on Dec. 4.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has an illness and will not practice Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields spent Wednesday inside Halas Hall going through the team’s game plan.

“He’s engaged there and learning [the game plan] as we go,” Eberflus said.

Fields played against the Packers on Dec. 4 after returning from a separated left shoulder, completing 20-of-25 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran six times for 71 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown.

The Bears spent last week on a bye. They returned to Halas Hall for a walk-through Monday and were set to practice indoors Wednesday because of rain in Lake Forest.

Fields missed one game last year because of illness; the Bears put him on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the season finale.

