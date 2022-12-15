The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Eagles

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday against the one-loss Eagles at Soldier Field:

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Eagles
Chicago Bears v&nbsp;Philadelphia Eagles

the Bears’ David Montgomery runs against the Eagles in 2019.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday against the one-loss Eagles at Soldier Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Eagles, 34-20

This is a tall task for the Bears and Justin Fields, who are facing a team that leads the NFL in sacks and interceptions. The Eagles also have Jalen Hurts and feature the top-scoring offense in the league. So, yeah, not good if Bears victories are your thing.  Season: 9-4.

RICK TELANDER

Eagles, 35-26

It’s funny, but a bye week — “getting healthy,” as they call it — doesn’t always translate into a win. If your team was weak before, it’s weak after. This one’s exciting just for the quarterback matchup. There’s worse entertainment. Season: 7-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Eagles, 35-24

The success of Hurts should give Bears fans a lot of hope going into the 2023 season. Hurts and Fields have similar games and mindsets. Right now, Hurts has the better hand. The Bears have struggled to bring pressure and the Eagles have the best offensive line in the game. What they do will look very familiar, but the Eagles do it at a higher level of proficiency. Season: 7-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Eagles, 44-25

During their six-game losing streak, the Bears have allowed 6.48 yards per play, the most in the NFL. Their 201 points allowed during that span are the worst in the league, too — which is amazing, given that they’ve played one fewer game than the teams that finished second and third. Season: 7-6.

JASON LIESER

Eagles, 41-33

The Bears haven’t beaten the Eagles since 2011, their third-longest active drought, and this is the most outmanned they’ve been all season — which is saying something. It won’t be as bad as their 2013 debacle, but it’s an overwhelming mismatch. Season: 6-7.

MARK POTASH

Eagles, 31-17

The Bears are coming off a bye and will have cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker back. But a defensive front that can’t pressure the quarterback vs. one of the best offensive lines in the NFL is a bad matchup. Season: 7-6.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ready for trial by fire vs. Eagles
Bears finish practice outside after small fire
Last 4 games crucial for WR Chase Claypool as Bears approach contract talks
Another prove-it game for Justin Fields, this time against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles
Bears QB Justin Fields sits with illness, is expected to face Eagles
What made Jalen Hurts so good should work for Justin Fields, too
The Latest
Reporter Frank Main takes notes at a homicide scene.
Year In Review 2022
The question that’s launched multiple Sun-Times investigations
One of my latest “what’s that all about?” moments began with a mass shooting in May outside the McDonald’s at State Street and Chicago Avenue.
By Frank Main
 
Holidays can lead to increases in stress, isolation, and depression, causing more binge drinking, car accidents and other adverse effects of consuming large amounts of alcohol.
Well
How to avoid binge drinking and support sober loved ones during the holidays
Experts say there are ways to help loved ones who don’t drink, like having non-alcoholic drink options at gatherings.
By Saleen Martin | USA Today
 
Diabetes is the leading cause of heart disease, and heart disease is the leading cause of death for people with diabetes.
Well
Diabetes care: More aggressive approach to weight loss, cholesterol recommended
In addition to changes in standards for weight control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, the revisions are also intended to address racial disparities in care.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
chi_police2.jpeg
Crime
3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago
Two drive-by attacks minutes and blocks apart in Ravenswood left two people dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in South Austin
The man was in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue when he walked in front of the SUV Wednesday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 