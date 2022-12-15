Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Eagles

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday against the one-loss Eagles at Soldier Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Eagles, 34-20

This is a tall task for the Bears and Justin Fields, who are facing a team that leads the NFL in sacks and interceptions. The Eagles also have Jalen Hurts and feature the top-scoring offense in the league. So, yeah, not good if Bears victories are your thing. Season: 9-4.

RICK TELANDER

Eagles, 35-26

It’s funny, but a bye week — “getting healthy,” as they call it — doesn’t always translate into a win. If your team was weak before, it’s weak after. This one’s exciting just for the quarterback matchup. There’s worse entertainment. Season: 7-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Eagles, 35-24

The success of Hurts should give Bears fans a lot of hope going into the 2023 season. Hurts and Fields have similar games and mindsets. Right now, Hurts has the better hand. The Bears have struggled to bring pressure and the Eagles have the best offensive line in the game. What they do will look very familiar, but the Eagles do it at a higher level of proficiency. Season: 7-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Eagles, 44-25

During their six-game losing streak, the Bears have allowed 6.48 yards per play, the most in the NFL. Their 201 points allowed during that span are the worst in the league, too — which is amazing, given that they’ve played one fewer game than the teams that finished second and third. Season: 7-6.

JASON LIESER

Eagles, 41-33

The Bears haven’t beaten the Eagles since 2011, their third-longest active drought, and this is the most outmanned they’ve been all season — which is saying something. It won’t be as bad as their 2013 debacle, but it’s an overwhelming mismatch. Season: 6-7.

MARK POTASH

Eagles, 31-17

The Bears are coming off a bye and will have cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker back. But a defensive front that can’t pressure the quarterback vs. one of the best offensive lines in the NFL is a bad matchup. Season: 7-6.