What we can learn about Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday

Before he became the architect of the league’s second-best defense, in terms of yards allowed, Eagles coordinator Jonathan Gannon was Matt Eberflus’ defensive backs coach from 2018-2020 with the Colts.

“He’s one of my greatest mentors,” Gannon told reporters this week. “I tell people all the time, working for ‘Flus’ for three years, he has elite leadership qualities, and I took a lot of those with me. I really did. He’s helped me tremendously as a person and a football coach, being detailed out all the time. How to hold players accountable all the time.

“He’ll be a head coach for a long time. I’m not surprised by the success he’s had.”

Success hasn’t found its way into Halas Hall in a long time, though.

When the Bears adjusted their offensive scheme during their “mini-bye” and beat the Patriots 33-14 on Oct. 24, it was seen as an encouraging sign that Eberflus had the creativity to succeed his first-ever head coaching job at any level.

They haven’t won a game since. The Bears have lost six-straight, need two more to tie the franchise record and won’t be favored in any of their final four games.

Even while acknowledging the Bears’ roster limitations — particularly against the one-loss Eagles — Sunday’s game will be a telling one for Eberflus, who spent the bye week trying to find ways for his team to get better.

“I’m looking for improvement, from the individuals, from the units, from the coaches … ” Eberflus said. “It’s a big test. We’re playing some of the best teams in football these last four games.”

There aren’t many easy answers available in terms of lineup construction. They’ll tweak their defensive line rotation and likely play former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood more at right tackle.

The Bears have one of the three worst game-day rosters in the sport. It started off by design — they’re paying $6 million more in salary cap space to players no longer on their team than they are to ones who will suit up Sunday — and was exacerbated by injuries. The Bears spend 11.6 percent of their cap space on injured reserve players, the most of any team in the NFC North.

What’s worse, Sunday will be the Bears’ most challenging schematic test of the season. The Eagles boast the league’s passer rating leader (quarterback Jalen Hurts), sixth-leading receiver (A.J. Brown) and fifth-leading rusher (Miles Sanders). On defense, they have four of the league’s top 25 sack producers. They own the NFL’s best record and point differential.

Eberflus has been willing to adjust this year. Few teams in NFL history have run their quarterback as often as the Bears do. The Bears have begun blitzing more, too, an acknowledgement that their defensive line gets to opposing quarterbacks at a glacial pace. Neither was part of the plan in Week 1.

What’s the next pivot? Eberflus and his staff spent the last two weeks looking for solutions. Even while they acknowledge the rebuild is in Phase 1, coaches bristle at the suggestion they play younger, less-qualified players with an eye on the future. They’re not tanking.

Eberflus, as always, points to execution and growing individual skills as the fastest way up. Before the bye, coaches identified three things they wanted each player to improve. They spent this week focusing on them in individual drills.

“We’re going to have to be on our stuff,” Colts head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Because he’s gonna have them on their stuff.”

Sirianni worked with Eberflus when he ran the Colts’ offense, living a few hundred yards from him in suburban Indianapolis. Then-head coach Frank Reich would leave the two to hammer out practice plans.

“I think he’s a phenomenal coach, I really do,” Sirianni said.

At this point, with this roster, there’s no way to know for sure.

Sunday, though, should offer clues.