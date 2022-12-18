The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears K Cairo Santos misses another extra point: ‘It eats me alive’

Santos, the most accurate kicker in Soldier Field history, has missed a kick in four of his last five games.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears K Cairo Santos misses another extra point: ‘It eats me alive’
Bears kicker Cairo Santos on the sideline during a game.

Cairo Santos has made just 14 of 19 kicks (field goals and extra points combined) in his last five games.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bears have repeatedly tried to downplay kicker Cairo Santos’ recent rut as merely part of the “ebbs and flows of the season,” as special teams coordinator Richard Hightower put it, but he has now missed a kick in four of the last five games.

Santos sent an extra point wide left from the right hash after Montgomery’s touchdown run midway through the second quarter. He also missed one in the last game against the Packers and Week 10 against the Lions.

Between field goals and extra points, Santos has made just 14 of 19 kicks over his last five games. He has hit 90% of his field goals, but just 82.1% of his extra points. He has missed an NFL-high five extra points this season, tied with the Vikings’ Greg Joseph.

Santos said “there’s a glitch” in his kicks from the right hash, where he usually spots the ball on extra points and switched mid-game to the center. He was perplexed because he’s not having any problems in practice.

Related

“Every miss frustrates and annoys you,” Santos said. “It eats me alive.”

He has made 88.6% of his field goals at Soldier Field over his career, which is the highest of all time, but made just 86% of his extra points — second-lowest among those who have kicked at least 10 in their career.

Santos has made 89.3% of his field goals as a Bear, the highest in team history.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three games to go in Justin Fields’ wellness check of a season
Bears QB Justin Fields scares NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help — in 25-20 loss to Eagles
Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns
Bears’ Justin Fields becomes 3rd NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards
Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
The Latest
LEAD_121922_10.JPG
News
High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport elementary school
Teachers say Chicago Public Schools did not act on concerns about flaking paint until teachers performed their own lead testing.
By Brett Chase
 
WW_headshot_with_background.png
Columnists
A better picture of Willie Wilson
The mayoral contender shares his thoughts about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and stopping crime.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting sacked by the Eagles’ Javon Hargrave.
Bears
Three games to go in Justin Fields’ wellness check of a season
The Bears quarterback sparkles while making it through another game, this one a loss to the Eagles.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Calumet Heights
The teen was in a vehicle about 11:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street when someone opened fire. He was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Yankees’ Aaron Judge connects for his 62nd home run of the 2022 season.
MLB
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million
The highest price paid at auction for a baseball is $3 million. It was for one hit by Mark McGwire on Sept. 27, 1998, to reach 70 for the season.
By Associated Press
 