The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Packers T David Bakhtiari out for Bears game after getting appendix removed

Bakhtiari Tweeted that he woke up Friday thinking he’d strained his abdomen, mentioned it to his team doctor and was soon in surgery.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari got his appendix removed Friday.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari had his appendix removed Friday and will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears. Bakhtiari Tweeted that he woke up Friday thinking he’d strained his abdomen, mentioned it to his team doctor and was soon in surgery.

He was limited to 27 snaps last year while recovering from a torn left ACL that required three surgeries. He missed the first Bears game but has appeared in nine contests this year.

The Bears’ starting right tackle, Riley Reiff, is likely to play after being a full participant Friday while recovering from a back injury. Reiff, who turned 34 Thursday, is the honorary captain this week. Bears backup tackle Larry Borom was ruled out with an ankle/knee injury.

Busy week

Tim Boyle got a phone call from his agent at 10 p.m. Tuesday — he was watching a Christmas movie — saying the Bears were claiming the quarterback off the Lions practice squad.

Four hours later, he woke up to catch a 5 a.m. flight from Detroit to Chicago.

Boyle, who is the Bears’ third-stringer, knows the offense. He appeared in 11 games for the Packers from 2019-20 while Luke Getsy, the Bears’ offensive coordinator, was on staff.

He’ll spend the bye week going back to Detroit to get his car and move out of his house.

“The first 24 hours were hectic …” he said. “But being a quarterback is being able to roll with the punches and be flexible in those moments.”

This and that

• Cornerback Kindle Vildor is questionable because of an ankle injury but was a full participant Friday.

• Receiver Dante Pettis, who has been sick since Sunday, practiced in full for the first time Friday and will play.

• Packers safety Darnell Savage is doubtful with a foot injury.

