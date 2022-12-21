The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice

One day after the first piece of optimism since he hurt his knee against the Packers, Chase Claypool missed another Bears practice Wednesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears receiver Chase Claypool is helped off the field after hurting his knee against the Packers earlier this month.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears held a walk-through Tuesday and projected that Claypool would have been limited with a knee injury. Wednesday, though, he was out.

Claypool was hurt two-and-a-half weeks ago. The Bears have since had a bye and sat him for the Eagles game.

He was one of four starters who didn’t practice outdoors at Halas Hall. Guard Teven Jenkins, who was taken to the hospital with a neck injury during Sunday’s game, was held out. So was receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was concussed Sunday. Cornerback Kindle Voldor (ankle) and guard Cody Whitehair (knee) were also kept out of practice.

Jaylon Johnson, who hurt his finger and his ribs against the Eagles, practiced in full and is in line to place Sunday against the Bills at Soldier Field.

