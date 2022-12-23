Bears shut down top CB Jaylon Johnson for season as he, Kindle Vildor go on IR

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was one of their last good players still standing, and now he’s gone too.

The Bears surprisingly put Johnson and fellow corner Kindle Vildor on injured reserve Friday, which means they’ll miss the final three games. Johnson was listed as questionable to play against the Bills on Saturday because of rib and finger injuries, but had talked excitedly this week about facing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday the main concern was Johnson’s finger, but wouldn’t say whether it was broken.

The Bears will rely mainly on second-round pick Kyler Gordon and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones as their top cornerbacks against the Bills, who have MVP candidate Josh Allen quarterback and two good receivers in Diggs and Gabe Davis. They’re fourth in the NFL in scoring at 27.5 points per game and fifth in yards passing at 265.7 per game.

Johnson played 11 games and, for the second consecutive season, was by far the Bears’ best cornerback. Pro Football Reference charted opposing quarterbacks completing just 58.8% of their passes when they threw at him, and he allowed just one touchdown catch.

The Bears drafted him No. 50 overall in 2020, and he has one year left on his rookie contract. Johnson will almost certainly seek a contract extension in the offseason.

Vildor started nine games this season, but has been out with an ankle injury since Week 12.

The Bears signed cornerback Breon Borders from their practice squad and gave temporary promotions to tight end Chase Allen and wide receiver Nsimba Webster for the Bills game.

Borders, 27, has played 31 games since going undrafted out of Duke in 2017. The Bears are his 10th team.

