The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears shut down top CB Jaylon Johnson for season as he, Kindle Vildor go on IR

Johnson was questionable for the Bills game with rib and finger injuries.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears shut down top CB Jaylon Johnson for season as he, Kindle Vildor go on IR
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson is done for the season.

AP Photos

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was one of their last good players still standing, and now he’s gone too.

The Bears surprisingly put Johnson and fellow corner Kindle Vildor on injured reserve Friday, which means they’ll miss the final three games. Johnson was listed as questionable to play against the Bills on Saturday because of rib and finger injuries, but had talked excitedly this week about facing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday the main concern was Johnson’s finger, but wouldn’t say whether it was broken.

The Bears will rely mainly on second-round pick Kyler Gordon and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones as their top cornerbacks against the Bills, who have MVP candidate Josh Allen quarterback and two good receivers in Diggs and Gabe Davis. They’re fourth in the NFL in scoring at 27.5 points per game and fifth in yards passing at 265.7 per game.

Johnson played 11 games and, for the second consecutive season, was by far the Bears’ best cornerback. Pro Football Reference charted opposing quarterbacks completing just 58.8% of their passes when they threw at him, and he allowed just one touchdown catch.

The Bears drafted him No. 50 overall in 2020, and he has one year left on his rookie contract. Johnson will almost certainly seek a contract extension in the offseason.

Vildor started nine games this season, but has been out with an ankle injury since Week 12.

The Bears signed cornerback Breon Borders from their practice squad and gave temporary promotions to tight end Chase Allen and wide receiver Nsimba Webster for the Bills game.

Borders, 27, has played 31 games since going undrafted out of Duke in 2017. The Bears are his 10th team.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Bills — What to Watch 4
Cold, hard truth: ‘Bear Weather’ fun, but still a myth
Bears’ defense overmatched by Bills, but ‘we’re not soft’
Josh Allen is proof of QB development — and Bears’ Justin Fields can be next
Bears’ offensive line searching for elusive continuity
Bears boast best rushing attack in NFL — and now Khalil Herbert returns
The Latest
CPS parent Bertha Alderete on Sunday stands outside McClellan Elementary in Bridgeport.
Education
CPS admits delayed response to lead paint at Bridgeport school
“The outrage is still pretty strong,” says a parent whose son was in a special education classroom with high lead levels.
By Brett Chase
 
10-28-02 LOGO......DePaul University Logo prominent on campus buildings.....( On Belden Properties building at Kenmore and Belden)......Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Other Views
Faith-based universities can stay relevant by focusing on justice for all
If we shift our gaze to how people of all — and no — faiths live out the university’s mission, then new and exciting constellations begin to emerge.
By Christopher Tirres
 
Adalynn Hughes, 8, reacts as she sees the free toys she can pick from during a Christmas giveaway organized by the The Apostolic Faith Church in their church in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Chicago
Thousands show up for South Side coat, toy giveaway
“I’m just grateful to have something under the tree for the kids,” Kayleigh Dunkers said.
By Michael Loria
 
Bears running back Khalil Herbert has 108 carries for 643 yards and four touchdowns this season, but has missed the last four games with a hip injury.
Sports
Bears vs. Bills — What to Watch 4
The Bears’ NFL-leading running game could get a boost from the return of Khalil Herbert, who has missed the last four games with a hip injury. On a day likely fit for running, Justin Fields will continue his quest for the all-time rushing record for quarterbacks.
By Mark Potash
 
Illinois_Northwestern_Football.jpg
College Sports
Illinois RB Chase Brown to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft
Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences and will finish his career as the second leading rusher at Illinois with 3,558 yards.
By Associated Press
 