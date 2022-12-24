The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?

Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game against the Rams.

Johnson was questionable in the final injury report of the week, then went on injured reserve the next day.

AP Photos

The Bears gave the Bills a decent run, but fizzled at the end and fell 35-13 for their eighth loss in a row. That’s their longest losing streak within one season since 2002.

The biggest news out of the game was that quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t badly injured when a Bills player stepped on his foot near the end, meaning he should be fine to play next week against the Lions.

Here are three other takeaways from the game:

Santos rebounds

Bears kicker Cairo Santos gave the team a scare with his missed extra points the last few games, but he straightened that out and made all his kicks Saturday despite frigid temperatures and wind gusts up to 32 miles per hour: an extra point and field goals of 35 and 37 yards.

Johnson’s injury

It’s odd for a player to go from questionable one day to injured reserve the next, as Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson did leading up to the game, but coach Matt Eberflus said both sides were hoping he could play through a broken ring finger. Ultimately, he shelved Johnson because it was “in the best interest of our organization.”

Chippy Christmas

The Bears and Bills don’t have much of a rivalry, but multiple fights broke out between the two sides late in the game — both sidelines emptied at one point. It seems the cold weather and the accumulation of defeats has made the Bears irritable. “It’s just competitive men,” wide receiver Velus Jones said. “Nobody likes losing. That’s all it is.”

The Latest
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire broke out at a home Feb. 14, 2021, in Wilmette.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.
Bears
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs away from Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ 35-13 victory Saturday at Soldier Field.
Bears
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting tackled Saturday.
Bears
Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it
The Bears quarterback, who came into the game with 1,000 rushing yards, ran for just 11 on Saturday.
By Rick Morrissey
 