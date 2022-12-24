3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?

The Bears gave the Bills a decent run, but fizzled at the end and fell 35-13 for their eighth loss in a row. That’s their longest losing streak within one season since 2002.

The biggest news out of the game was that quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t badly injured when a Bills player stepped on his foot near the end, meaning he should be fine to play next week against the Lions.

Here are three other takeaways from the game:

Santos rebounds

Bears kicker Cairo Santos gave the team a scare with his missed extra points the last few games, but he straightened that out and made all his kicks Saturday despite frigid temperatures and wind gusts up to 32 miles per hour: an extra point and field goals of 35 and 37 yards.

Johnson’s injury

It’s odd for a player to go from questionable one day to injured reserve the next, as Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson did leading up to the game, but coach Matt Eberflus said both sides were hoping he could play through a broken ring finger. Ultimately, he shelved Johnson because it was “in the best interest of our organization.”

Chippy Christmas

The Bears and Bills don’t have much of a rivalry, but multiple fights broke out between the two sides late in the game — both sidelines emptied at one point. It seems the cold weather and the accumulation of defeats has made the Bears irritable. “It’s just competitive men,” wide receiver Velus Jones said. “Nobody likes losing. That’s all it is.”