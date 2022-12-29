Bears WRs Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice

The Bears’ receiving room got a little more robust Thursday when Equanimeous St. Brown and Chase Claypool returned to practice.

Claypool hurt his right knee Dec. 4 against the Packers and has participated in only one practice — a walk-through — since. St. Brown was concussed in the first quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Eagles, and had not practiced or played since.

Both were limited in Thursday’s outdoor practice at Halas Hall — but that’s still progress for a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.

St. Brown has yet to be cleared for game play. Receiver Dante Pettis missed practice with an ankle injury.

Guard Cody Whitehair, who returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday after suffering a knee injury, was a full participant and is on track to play Sunday. Defensive lineman Justin Jones, who was limited with an eye issue Wednesday, returned to full participation, too.

Defensive lineman Sterling Weatherford (illness) and guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) did not practice Thursday. Tight end Trevon Wesco remained limited with a calf injury.

