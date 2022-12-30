Bears get Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Equanimeous St. Brown back vs. Lions; Chase Claypool questionable

The Bears will get at least three starters back Sunday against the Lions with the return of left guard Cody Whitehair, right guard Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. All three of them practiced in full Friday and have no game designation, meaning they’re good to go.

The Bears also could get wide receiver Chase Claypool back from a knee injury. He was limited in practice Friday and questionable for the game. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t give any clarification on the likelihood of him playing.

Claypool has been out since the Dec. 4 game against the Packers. He is the Bears’ best playmaking threat since Darnell Mooney is out for the season.

Without those players, the Bears tied their franchise-long losing streak with their eighth in a row, falling 35-13 to the Bills on Saturday. At 3-12, they are heading toward their second-worst record ever.

They’re a 6.5-point underdog at the Lions on Sunday and are at risk of being swept by them in the season series for the first time since 2017. The Lions won 31-30 at Soldier Field in November.

