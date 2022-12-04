The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Fields has Bears up 16-10 over Packers at halftime in return from injury

Fields raced for a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the fourth-longest run by a quarterback this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Justin Fields has Bears up 16-10 over Packers at halftime in return from injury
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Packers.

Fields led the Bears to a field goal on their opening drive.

AP Photos

As expected, quarterback Justin Fields’ return changed everything about the Bears’ offense.

In his first game back since suffering a separated non-throwing shoulder, Fields led the team to a field goal on the opening drive and has the Bears ahead 16-10 on the Packers at halftime.

Fields has completed 7 of 9 passes for 126 yards for a 118.8 passer rating. He also has run four times for 71 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Running back David Montgomery added six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has completed 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown for a 92.1 passer rating.

If the Bears hang on to win, they will saddle the Packers with their first losing season since 2018.

Both teams are on a bye next week, then the Bears finish the season with home games against the Eagles and Bills, a visit to the Lions and the finale at Soldier Field against the Vikings.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
He’s baaaaack — Justin Fields runs for 56-yard TD vs. Packers
Bears inactives: QB Justin Fields returns vs. Packers; Nathan Peterman is No. 2
Just Sayin’: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens not likely to get Hall passes on Sunday
Polling Place: Will the Bears beat the Packers — and how bad do you want it?
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
This is Chase Claypool’s chance to step up ... right?
The Latest
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
College Sports
Deion Sanders will take over at Colorado
The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.
By Associated Press
 
Simeon’s Wes Rubin (10) lines up and hits a three.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 4, 2022
Lincoln-Way East joins and Benet leaps into the top ten.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
He’s baaaaack — Justin Fields runs for 56-yard TD vs. Packers
Bears quarterback Justin Fields announced his return to action Sunday in a big way, running for a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the rival Packers at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan.
College Sports
Ohio State gets final spot in College Football Playoff field
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and the Buckeyes were chosen Sunday to play in the playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple teams in the four-team field for the first time.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
The White Sox have officially signed pitcher Mike Clevinger.
White Sox
White Sox announce Mike Clevinger signing
Clevinger will earn $8 million in 2023, with a $12 million mutual option for 2024 that has a $4 million buyout.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 