Justin Fields has Bears up 16-10 over Packers at halftime in return from injury

As expected, quarterback Justin Fields’ return changed everything about the Bears’ offense.

In his first game back since suffering a separated non-throwing shoulder, Fields led the team to a field goal on the opening drive and has the Bears ahead 16-10 on the Packers at halftime.

Fields has completed 7 of 9 passes for 126 yards for a 118.8 passer rating. He also has run four times for 71 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Running back David Montgomery added six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has completed 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown for a 92.1 passer rating.

If the Bears hang on to win, they will saddle the Packers with their first losing season since 2018.

Both teams are on a bye next week, then the Bears finish the season with home games against the Eagles and Bills, a visit to the Lions and the finale at Soldier Field against the Vikings.

