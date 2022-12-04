The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

The Packers had ‘winning time,’ the Bears a losing streak

The Bears have been saying for two months how crucial it would be for the development of their young players to win a close game. That they haven’t is cause for concern, even as one acknowledges the team is rebuilding.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE The Packers had ‘winning time,’ the Bears a losing streak
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers embrace after the game.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounded an awful lot like Michael Jordan after outscoring the Bears 18-0 in the final frame of a 28-19 win Sunday at Soldier Field.

“The fourth quarter,” Rodgers said, “is winning time.”

The Bears had again proven the inverse, losing their sixth-straight game and ninth in 10 tries. Six of those have come by one score or less. Sunday might as well have been — until the Packers followed Christian Watson’s fly sweep with Rodgers’ two-point conversion pass to take a nine -point lead with 1:51 to play.

“I can’t even count on my fingers anymore how many close games in the end we’ve lost,” rookie tackle Braxton Jones said.

The Bears have been saying for two months how crucial it would be for the development of their young players to win a close game. That they haven’t is cause for concern, even as one acknowledges the team is rebuilding.

The Bears’ offensive improvement ends at the start of the fourth quarter. Entering Sunday’s game, the Bears were last in the league in fourth-quarter passer rating and fourth-quarter yards per pass. Sunday’s fourth-quarter drives ended in a missed field goal and two interceptions.

“The wins are going to start coming …” quarterback Justin Fields said. “I just can’t wait until they start coming. They’re going to start rolling in here soon, so [we] just gotta keep working and keep getting better.”

A defensive backfield missing four of its five starting defensive backs allowed the Packers to average 10.3 yards per play in the fourth quarter, not counting two Rodgers kneeldowns at the end.

“This is the NFL,” safety DeAndre Houston-Carson said. “That’s what it’s always gonna come down to — you gotta find a way to do it.”

The Bears have 14 rookies and four second-year players on their active roster. There’s no evidence they know how to win in the NFL. They’re also on perhaps the league’s worst roster — one constructed with little regard for the final score in 2022.

After trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn in October, the Bears are paying 43.7 percent of their salary cap to players no longer on their team, per Spotrac. Safety Eddie Jackson and receiver Darnell Mooney going to injured reserve last week meant the Bears are paying another 11.7 percent of their salary cap to injured players.

They took the field Sunday with 40.5 percent of their salary cap in uniform. The Packers had 77 percent. They’re not supposed to win regularly that way — but shouldn’t they win more than one out of 10 games?

“We have big plays, we’re driving, we’re doing good things,” Jones said. “I’m pretty sure all day we looked fairly unstoppable until we make a mistake.

“Good championship teams don’t say they shot themselves in the foot.”

No one will mistake this team for one. The 3-9 Bears became the second team to be eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, joining the Texans — one of three teams they’ve beaten this season.

With the league’s most salary cap space available in 2023 and a high draft pick — they’d draft second if the season ended today — the Bears will spend the offseason hoping to add winning pieces.

Until then, the Bears have four games to find out if their young players — not to mention their first-time head coach and first-time offensive coordinator — can find ways to win. Doing so would hasten their development, even if it costs them draft position.

“You have to find ways to get that done,” Eberflus said. “You have to find ways to close games out. We’re excited about these next four games to be able to get ourselves in position to do that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears, QB Justin Fields lose another one to Packers in ‘sickening’ style
3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-19 loss to Packers
Bears’ Justin Fields was excellent for most of Sunday, but he needs to finish what he started
Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘I just gotta do my job’
Bears crumble all around in 28-19 loss to Packers, ending on Justin Fields’ 2 INTs
Justin Fields has Bears up 16-10 over Packers at halftime in return from injury
The Latest
A photo of Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander intercepting a pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown.
Bears
Bears, QB Justin Fields lose another one to Packers in ‘sickening’ style
The Packers routed the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter to beat them for the eighth time in a row.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears tight end Cole Kmet runs with the ball in a game.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-19 loss to Packers
A look at Justin Fields’ long touchdown runs, Cole Kmet’s uptick in production and what’s next for the 3-10 Bears.
By Jason Lieser
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Man shot to death in West Englewood
Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 a.m. while in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Andreas Athanasiou (left) thought the high hit he received from Jacob Trouba (right) on Sunday was a dirty play.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou angered by Jacob Trouba’s latest high hit: ‘Trying to hurt people’
Athanasiou somehow avoided injury when Trouba blew him up during Saturday’s Blackhawks-Rangers game, but he thought it was a dirty play nonetheless.
By Ben Pope
 
The Bears’ Justin Fields looking on after throwing an interception.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields was excellent for most of Sunday, but he needs to finish what he started
The quarterback made big strides in the passing game against the Packers, but two interceptions late hurt his team.
By Rick Morrissey
 