Bears pick defensive line coach

The Bears are hiring Travis Smith as their defensive line coach, NFL Network reported Tuesday. He’s worked closely with Khalil Mack.

By Patrick Finley
Goal post is wrapped around with Chicago Bears logo prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) ORG XMIT: NYOTK
Goal post is wrapped around with Chicago Bears logo prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) ORG XMIT: NYOTK
Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Photos

The Bears are hiring Travis Smith as their defensive line coach, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Smith knows the Bears’ highest-profile player, Khalil Mack. He’s spent the last 10 seasons working for the Raiders, first in Oakland and then Las Vegas. Smith held various defensive positions — defensive assistant, then defensive quality control and outside linebackers — before being named the Raiders’ assistant defensive line coach in 2018.

It was in 2014 that Smith, whose responsibilities included helping out with coaching the Raiders’ linebackers, contributed to Mack’s development as a rookie. The next year, he coached both Mack and defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr., who is now a member of the Bears. Bruce Irvin, who finished the season on the Bears’ roster, also played for Smith.

Smith spent the last two years working for Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, the former Bears coordinator whom head coach Matt Eberflus considers a mentor.

Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams are close to finishing up the team’s defensive coaching staff. They brought linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive backs coach James Rowe, assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II with them from the Colts.

