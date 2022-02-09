 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Final touches? Bears’ Matt Eberflus appears to round out staff with 3 more hires

He added a running backs coach and two other offensive assistants Wednesday.

By Jason Lieser
Matt Eberflus appears to be ready to roll for his debut season.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bears coach Matt Eberflus appears to have his staff in place for his debut season. While he could still add some low-level assistants, Eberflus filled out his crew of position coaches by hiring David Walker to handle running backs Wednesday.

Walker starred at Syracuse in the early 1990s and was the school’s running backs coach from 1995 through 2003. He spent the next seven seasons in that role for University of Pittsburgh before joining the Colts in 2011. He has seven seasons of experience coaching running backs in the NFL, most recently from 2016 through ’18 with the Lions.

He left coaching three years ago to pursue other opportunities, saying, “At this junction of my life, I realize that my family needs outweigh my desire to continue coaching football.”

The Bears also signed former Packers offensive assistant Tim Zetts to serve as assistant tight ends coach under Jim Dray and added Omar Young as an offensive quality control coach. Young was in that role for the Packers in 2017 and ’18 and spent the last three seasons at Eastern Illinois.

Zetts and Young both overlapped with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during his seven seasons as an assistant for the Packers.

Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will speak to the media Thursday for the first time since Eberflus hired them.

