Bears nix deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical, shift to DT Justin Jones

The Bears’ biggest free-agent acquisition has been undone.

The team will not sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to the three-year, $40.5 million contract they agreed to this week because he failed his physical Thursday.

“This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears,” general manager Ryan Poles said Friday.

Ogunjobi, 27, was Poles’ first pickup when free agency opened Monday. He has played 76 of a possible 81 regular-season games in his five-year career, but hurt his foot in the Bengals’ playoff game against the Raiders on Jan. 15 and missed the rest of their Super Bowl run. He tweeted five days later that his foot surgery was a success.

Ogunjobi’s agent did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Bears needed a centerpiece on the defensive line after Akiem Hicks hit free agency, they cut Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols signed with the Raiders. Poles thought Ogunjobi would be an ideal fit.

“Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said. “He is a special person and player... After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today.’

The Bears appear to be moving on entirely from Ogunjobi and NFL Network reported they agreed to a deal with former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones as a fallback. Jones, 25, started 35 games over the last three seasons.

