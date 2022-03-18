The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears nix deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical, shift to DT Justin Jones

GM Ryan Poles called it a difficult and emotional situation, but necessary for, “protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
SHARE Bears nix deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical, shift to DT Justin Jones
ogunjobi__1_.jpg

Ogunjobi is a five-year veteran.

AP Photos

The Bears’ biggest free-agent acquisition has been undone.

The team will not sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to the three-year, $40.5 million contract they agreed to this week because he failed his physical Thursday.

“This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears,” general manager Ryan Poles said Friday.

Ogunjobi, 27, was Poles’ first pickup when free agency opened Monday. He has played 76 of a possible 81 regular-season games in his five-year career, but hurt his foot in the Bengals’ playoff game against the Raiders on Jan. 15 and missed the rest of their Super Bowl run. He tweeted five days later that his foot surgery was a success.

Ogunjobi’s agent did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Bears needed a centerpiece on the defensive line after Akiem Hicks hit free agency, they cut Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols signed with the Raiders. Poles thought Ogunjobi would be an ideal fit.

“Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said. “He is a special person and player... After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today.’

The Bears appear to be moving on entirely from Ogunjobi and NFL Network reported they agreed to a deal with former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones as a fallback. Jones, 25, started 35 games over the last three seasons.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears’ free-agent WR search starts as Allen Robinson’s ends
Bears to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Halas Intrigue, Episode 220: What’s the opposite of ‘free-agent frenzy’?
Allen Robinson signs 3-year deal with Rams
The Latest
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Education
Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting
Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 said the “disgusting display” should be investigated, but the superintendent said he had been pushed to the edge.
By David Struett
March 18, 2022 11:58 AM
162255_0785_v2.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscars change angers Hollywood—but will make the show better
Predictions: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain will win, and viewers will get to bed sooner.
By Richard Roeper
March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Jason Brammer completed this mural in the 100 block of North Peoria Street in the Fulton Market area in 2020.
Murals and Mosaics
In a cobblestone nook in the West Loop, this mural is to your left and right and above, too
Jason Brammer says he wanted it to feel like a portal to ‘a magical realm that draws the gaze skyward with growing vines and swirling tendrils of gold.’
By Sun-Times staff
March 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Bob Chiarito Sr.
Obituaries
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Chiarito Sr., who co-founded global logistics firm Expeditors, dead at 71
The company’s retired CEO says, ‘He had a very unique way of endearing himself by finding some commonalities.’
By Maureen O’Donnell
March 18, 2022 10:30 AM
Fannie Lou Hamer portrait
Chicago History
This week in history: Fannie Lou Hamer gives startling depiction of racism in Mississippi
In 1964, the Chicago Daily News ran a series of articles depicting “a state divided by itself,” Mississippi. Writer Nicholas von Hoffman’s interview with activist Fannie Lou Hamer, who died this week in 1977, demonstrated the price she paid fighting for her rights.
By Alison Martin
March 18, 2022 10:30 AM