Tuesday, March 29, 2022
NFL owners vote to change overtime rules for postseason games only

The league will guarantee each team a possession, starting with the upcoming playoffs.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 29, 2022 12:10 PM
The NFL owners voted on new overtime rules at the annual league meeting this week.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — NFL owners overwhelmingly approved a rule change that will guarantee both teams a possession if a playoff game goes to overtime. This eliminates the possibility that a team could win the overtime coin toss and score a touchdown to end the game without the opponent getting an opportunity.

Starting with the upcoming playoffs, each team is assured a possession, and if one has the lead at that point, it wins. If the teams are still tied after each has had a shot, it goes to sudden death.

The proposal, submitted by the Colts and Eagles, passed Tuesday by a 29-3 margin. It needed 24 votes to become official.

That could be the first step toward the policy applying to all games.

The last time the NFL changed its overtime format was 2012, when it stipulated that if the team that wins the coin flip scores a field goal on its opening possession, the opponent gets a chance to match or beat that on the ensuing possession. If the team that won the toss scored a touchdown, the game was over.

Before that, it was straightforward sudden death.

The momentum for the latest change swelled when the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in the second round of the playoffs in January. An enormous and thrilling game ended when the Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and drove 75 yards in four minutes for the game-winning touchdown without the Bills getting a possession.

