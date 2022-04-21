Bears sign WR David Moore, CB Greg Stroman to 1-year contracts

The Bears signed veterans at two positions of significant need Thursday. They added wide receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman, both of whom have bounced around the last few years.

Moore, 27, had decent seasons for the Seahawks in 2018 and ‘20 and spent last season on the practice squad with the Raiders, Broncos and Packers.

Stroman, 26, was mostly a special teams player for the Commanders from 2018 through ‘20 and had practice-squad stints with the Bills and Rams last season.

Cornerback was particularly problematic for the Bears last season, and they haven’t done anything to address it. Other than Jaylon Johnson, there are no certainties.

At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney is the top option and is coming off a 1,055-yard season, but there are question marks behind him.

Byron Pringle had just 25 catches over his first two seasons before breaking through for 42 receptions, 568 yards and five touchdowns with the Chiefs last season. Equanimeous St. Brown had nine catches in 13 games for the Packers last season.

